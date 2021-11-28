Basketball

“Dwight Howard was reluctant to join forces with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in 2012”: The veteran feared it would lead to people believing he was following the footsteps of Shaquille O’Neal

"Dwight Howard was reluctant to join forces with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in 2012": The veteran feared it would lead to people believing he was following the footsteps of Shaquille O'Neal
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"The CEO coming to those meetings" - Jost Capito expects the Volkswagen group to join the F1 ship in 2026
Next Article
“Anthony Edwards should be in the dunk contest already!”: NBA Twitter goes wild as young star shows off his bounce once again with a crazy windmill dunk against the 76ers
NBA Latest Post
“Anthony Edwards should be in the dunk contest already!”: NBA Twitter goes wild as young star shows off his bounce once again with a crazy windmill dunk against the 76ers
“Anthony Edwards should be in the dunk contest already!”: NBA Twitter goes wild as young star shows off his bounce once again with a crazy windmill dunk against the 76ers

Minnesota Timberwolves rising star Anthony Edwards put on a show with a wild windmill dunk…