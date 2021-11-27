“Chris Paul will only be referred to as Skate Instructor from now on”: NBA Twitter reacts to Suns star’s basketball-reference.com nickname ahead of Nets clash

Chris Paul is often referred to by hoops fans as CP3 or the Point God – great nicknames by themselves. But ‘Skate Instructor’ tops them both, easily.

There are few players in NBA history with more guile, more basketball IQ than Chris Paul. This is a man who’s out-thought, out-maneuvered every single opponent he’s faced in the league.

Not much gets past the 36-year-old, even in his 17th NBA season. He’s old as dirt in professional sporting terms, but his mind is young and sharp as ever. Take a look at 20-year-old no. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards juking his way to Pakistan as CP3 sent him to buy hot dogs.

Also Read – JJ Redick was like a big brother to me! Markelle Fultz thanks former teammate for defending him during his difficult tenure in Philadelphia.

His playground moves have tended to only be exposed on highlight reels when his teams are humming along. Luckily for Paul, that has often been the case – especially these last 5 seasons.

Chris Paul made his first NBA Finals this past season and is raring for a second go there. But perhaps Mike Breen should address him with a different nickname than before?

NBA Twitter reacts to Chris Paul being nicknamed ‘Skate Instructor’ on basketball-reference.com

NBA analyst for Forbes Shane Young will be covering the Suns’ game against Brooklyn this evening. The reputed basketball analyst was doing his due diligence ahead of the game, going through CP3’s bballref page, when he noticed something.

Basketball Reference lists every players’ names (commonly used or otherwise) on the top of their player profiles. There’s a 3rd, almost never-used nickname for Paul – Skate Instructor.

He will only be referred to as “The Skate Instructor” from now on pic.twitter.com/tF1i01nDrJ — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) November 27, 2021

Also Read – The Lakers shooting 15/44 from behind the arc, that is not team basketball! James Worthy criticizes LeBron James and co. following their embarrassing 3OT loss to the Kings.

It’s a highly appropriate nickname as well. Through 15 years and counting of avid basketball fandom, I’ve not seen a player cross opponents up with more regularity than the Skate Instructor.

Chris Paul can really throw his weight around at will in order to properly sell his body fakes. That is the edge that comes with a 5’11”, 6-foot body in a league of behemoths – CP3 is way more agile than big men who guard him.

Will the Skate Instructor impart a few apprenticeship lessons to the Nets defenders this evening? Find out by tuning into NBA TV at 7:30 PM ET.