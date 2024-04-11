Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union ‘Shower Love’ on South Carolina’s Tessa Johnson Using Daughter Kaavia’s Instagram

The South Carolina Gamecocks recently made history by winning the NCAA tournament after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes. Apart from winning the trophy, there are many reasons to celebrate the recent wave the women’s basketball division has been through. While everyone celebrated the monumental success in their way, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia added her special touch to it.

Even though Kaavia is just five years old, she holds a massive fan following on Instagram, handled by her parents, with 1.9 million followers. In a quest to instill important values in their child, Wade, and Union have an ongoing series on Kaavia’s account called ‘Women Crush Wednesdays’. The most recent person to get a shoutout from the Wades is the guard for the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tessa Johnson.

Kaavia’s post for Johnson mentioned that she was one of the most important players behind South Carolina’s victory. Johnson came off the bench and dropped 19 points, a spectacle witnessed by almost 19 million people. Kaavia also noted some of her other major achievements, McDonald’s All-American and Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year. The post ended with a huge shoutout to Johnson for being a role model for young girls across the country and the world.

Some other special shoutouts from Dwyane Wade’s daughter

The Wades are trying to shape up the youngest brain in the household with as much positivity and great examples of female leaders as possible. One can actually see how this would give the five-year-old more confidence in chasing her dreams and fortunately, there are more than enough examples she can look at for inspiration.

In October last year, the WCW featured Jay-Z and Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy who showed her talent and grace on the stage while performing alongside her superstar mother.

A week prior to that, Kaavia gave a major shoutout to the American gymnast, 2x World Champion, and 6x USA National Team Member Skye Blakely. She noted that at the age of 18, Blakely has already put her stamp on the world of sports, and she continues to set an example for all the Black girls across the world, showing that they can achieve anything they want.

Kaavia would surely have a ton of inspiring bonds around her as her parents made sure.