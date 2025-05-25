“Forced Me to Be Great”: Dwyane Wade Credits Marquette ‘Father Figure’ for Helping Kickstart His HOF NBA Journey

Feb 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Former Marquette Golden Eagles player Dwyane Wade shoots during a timeout during the first half of the game against the Providence Friars at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Long before he was an NBA champion, Finals MVP, or Hall of Famer, Dwyane Wade was just a hungry, determined kid from Chicago, Illinois, searching for structure and guidance. That direction came from none other than Tom Crean, his college coach at Marquette University.

Advertisement

While Wade would go on to become one of the most iconic shooting guards in NBA history, he credits much of that success to the unwavering mentorship and tough love he received from Crean during his formative years.

During a conversation on Pardon My Take, Wade opened up about the extent to which Crean shaped his mindset and professional approach. More than just a coach, Crean became a father figure to the young guard, stepping into a void in Wade’s life at a time when he needed stability the most.

“He’s one of the most important people in my development. Tom Crean was on my ass, to the level of tears coming down a lot of times, because I didn’t understand why he was on me so hard,” he recalled. “He was a father figure for me at that time. He was somebody who was on me. I give him and our coaching staff a lot of credit, they forced me to be great.”

Crean didn’t coddle him, he challenged him, and sometimes in ways that brought Wade to tears. One pivotal moment Wade shared came in 2002, when he was seriously considering entering the NBA Draft after his sophomore season. Crean, sensing it wasn’t the right time, hopped on a flight and showed up at 3:00 a.m. just to talk Wade out of the decision.

Crean understood Wade’s potential more than he did, and didn’t want to let him waste it with abrupt decisions. “I’m not allowing you to be in the second round or late first round. You came here to be great, and great is being in the lottery. So, if you ain’t there, you ain’t going nowhere,” Crean told Wade.

It was that level of commitment and belief that convinced Wade to stay another year, a decision that ultimately paid off when he became the 5th overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

Wade also praised Crean’s keen eye for detail. He was one of the first to recognize Wade’s unique ability to get low and burst through pick-and-rolls, and he consistently worked to refine that aspect of his game. While the intense coaching style wasn’t always easy to handle, Wade now sees it as a crucial turning point in his life.

Dwyane Wade believes that it was Crean’s effort that set him up for a Hall of Fame career. The Marquette coach showed him the ropes of what greatness looks like and how great athletes are made. Today, he credits him for a lot of his NBA success.