Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s Visit to the University of Washington with 16 Y/O Daughter Zaya Leaves Celebrities Excited

It’s college visits season for the Wades. Recently, Dwyane Wade took to Instagram to share pictures of his outing with his wife Gabrielle Union, and daughter Zaya Wade, scouting colleges. Several celebrities seemed to show love to D-Wade’s post as his 16-year-old daughter prepares for the next big step in her life.

As Wade announced, the season of visiting colleges has finally begun. Their first stop was at the University of Washington in Seattle. The NBA veteran posted a picture of Zaya standing in the middle of the University’s majestic reading room, which is inside the Suzzallo Library. Wade’s post also included a video of Zaya and Gabrielle strolling and taking pictures, surrounded by some beautiful trees inside the campus. What made their family day out even more wholesome were some of the responses from several celebrities under the Insta post.

The University of Washington has a brilliant history and several notable people have graduated from the Institution. Phoenix Suns star Isaiah Thomas commented, “I could’ve gave yall a tour!!! That’s so dope.” Thomas is an alumnus of Washington University, and he also represented the Huskies from 2008 to 2011.

Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter Taahirah O’Neal also responded to Wade’s post, she wrote, “Love this Congrats Zaya!” Ex-WNBA star Kelsey Plum wrote, “Come on NoW UW lesss gooooooo.” With so much appreciation from familiar, UW wouldn’t be a bad option for the 16-year-old.

Dwyane Wade had to take a look in the mirror

Wade is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and has had one of the most successful NBA careers ever. Even with his level of success, he has had a few moments in life where he questioned if he was on the right path. One such moment was when Zaya was eight years old and was struggling with how to talk to her father about her reality as a transwoman. At an event in June last year, Wade talked about the life changing moment he had with Zaya after that.

He said, “So I came home, and I just remember my child being scared to talk to me, like hiding in my wife’s arm in a chair. I think I’m this dad that’s like, ‘Hey, come and tell me anything! I’m a cool dad.” After seeing his child in almost a state of panic, he said, “I had to go look myself in the mirror and ask myself: ‘Why was my child scared? Scared to tell me something about herself?'” Fortunately, the NBA veteran handled the situation well and has been the pillar of strength for Zaya.