mobile app bar

Dwyane Wade Claims Anthony Edwards is First in Line to Receive the Torch From LeBron James and Stephen Curry

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Dwyane Wade and Anthony Edwards

Dwyane Wade and Anthony Edwards (CREDITS: USA Today)

With LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant nearing the end of their glorious careers, the conversation about who’s next in line to take over as the face of the NBA has been a burning issue. While several contenders are vying for the spot, Dwyane Wade is backing Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards to take the mantle from the legendary trio.

During a recent appearance on 7 PM in Brooklyn, the Hall of Famer named the young guard and Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the two most likely contenders. Wade said,

“[Anthony Edwards is] the first to the mic right now… Shai is the same because he’s in it, but he’s the first to the mic.”

Wade added that Edwards has all the tools to be the face of the league and has shown the most potential. The Miami Heat icon believes that the Timberwolves star has the opportunity to take an unsurmountable lead over his competition by learning from James, Curry, and Durant during Team USA’s Olympics campaign.

The three-time NBA Champion used an example from his career trajectory to make the point more valid. He said that before going to the 2008 Olympics, players like him, James, and Anthony were hoping to take the mantle as the face of the league from Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant. But when they saw him up close, they realized what it takes to be like him.

Subsequently, they changed their training methods, how they looked after themselves, and their approach to the game. The Heat legend believes the same thing would happen with Edwards during the Olympics when he observes and learns from James, Curry, and Durant. This will give him the edge over the rest of the competition when it’s time to take the torch.

Edwards is coming off a stellar season where he led the Timberwolves on an unlikely run to the Western Conference Finals. His incredible performance against Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs shot him to fame. He followed it up by taking down three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and reigning champions Denver Nuggets in the second round, furthering his reputation as one of the best young players in the league.

Edwards’ incredible campaign earned him a spot on the star-studded Team USA roster for the Paris Olympics. He’s the youngest player on the stacked roster, which outlines his meteoric rise over the past year. The young guard has all he needs, and Wade’s support as a bonus, to establish himself as the face of the NBA.

Post Edited By:Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Read more from Prateek Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these