Dwyane Wade Fondly Remembers the Moment Michael Jordan Challenged Magic Johnson to a 1-on-1 in 2022

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland hosted the NBA’s 75th Anniversary celebration. Apart from the celebration for the league’s Diamond Jubilee, this All-Star game was special as the NBA announced its 75-team. Legends from different eras came together, marking the special occasion.

One of the legends in attendance was Miami Heat legend, Dwyane Wade. Before the ceremonies started, Wade recounted a hilarious exchange between Michael Jordan to Magic Johnson.

“Where your shoes at? We could go play one-on-one, me and you, right now,” Jordan said.

Jordan was a fierce competitor, and even in their days of retirement, he brought the edge. The challenge led to a breakout of laughter throughout the room. Although great friends, Jordan and Magic were extreme competitors. In the 1991 NBA Finals, the two superstars battled in a five-game series, in which the Bulls were the victors.

The two never competed against each other on the biggest stage but combined efforts in 1992 on the USA Dream Team. Both players accomplished tremendous things in their careers. Magic was a five-time champion, 10x All-NBA, and 12-time All-Star in his 13-year career. Jordan finished his career as a six-time champion, 11-time All-NBA, and 14-time All-Star. Once again, beating out Magic in each area.

Wade posted about the moment on his Instagram story over two years later reminiscing about the moment, giving fans a glimpse of what it felt like to be in the presence of greatness.

Dwyane Wade remembers the time when MJ asked Magic to tie his shoes again👀 pic.twitter.com/yWltxGE8yO — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) September 12, 2024

Moments such as this exchange show how beautiful the camaraderie within the NBA community is, and reiterate just how competitive one has to be to make it to the very top of the field.