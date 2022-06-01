Basketball

“Dwyane Wade gave driving lessons to Zaire in a $250K Ferrari”: When Heat legend took his 15-year-old son for a stroll in the Italian supercar

"Dwyane Wade gave driving lessons to Zaire in a $250K Ferrari": When Heat legend took his 15-year-old son for a stroll in the Italian supercar
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Did Amber Heard teach you that?" - Twitter user asks WWE Superstar Paige to end her life; Gets account suspended
Next Article
"I reached out to the UFC when I was ready" - Valentina Shevchenko explains why she was forced to leave the UFC after a nine-month hiatus
NBA Latest Post
Jerry West brought Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant together. Shaq even took a $30,000,000 pay cut to join the Lakers!
“Shaq took a $30,000,000 pay cut to join Kobe Bryant and the Lakers!”: When Jerry West convinced the Big Diesel to accept a $120 million contract

Jerry West brought Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant together. Shaq even took a $30,000,000 pay…