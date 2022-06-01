“Dwyane Wade gave driving lessons to Zaire in a $250K Ferrari”: When Heat legend took his 15-year-old son for a stroll in the Italian supercar

In 2017, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade gave fans a sneak peek into him tutoring his son Zaire Wade on driving a Ferrari.

One of the greatest shooting guards to ever play the game, Dwyane Wade, is married to Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union with whom he has a beautiful daughter Kaavia James. The former Heat guard has three children from his previous relationships as well.

Nonetheless, Wade shares a beautiful bond with each of them. The three-time champion often shares glimpses of his children via social media. Post his successful NBA career, D-Wade continues to make moolah through his investments and business ventures.

Thus the former Finals MVP does lead a lavish life, providing his children with the best experiences. One such example is letting his eldest son, who at the time was fifteen years old, drive his Ferrari. The Heat veteran took to Snapchat to capture this moment with his son.

Wade played the perfect father sitting and guiding his son, who was nervous and rightly so while driving the Italian supercar.

Dwyane Wade gives his son Zaire Wade the keys to his Ferrari.

Giving your Ferrari to someone requires a big heart even though it’s your blood. Purchasing this supercar from the Italian automobile giant may not even be enough with a lifetime’s earnings. However, D-Wade didn’t mind sharing his possession with his son Zaire.

The former Heat superstar would give his fans a glimpse of him teaching his son to drive the hot wheels.

Dwyane Wade let his 15-year-old son drive his Ferrari 👀 pic.twitter.com/kCHwi8fpn6 — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) August 20, 2017

D-Wade helped guide his nervous son to drive the Ferrari, prepping Zaire, saying the following.

“A little nervous, but it’s all good. You getting it. Who wouldn’t be nervous? You see what he driving. You gotta be nervous.”

Flash took his generosity a notch higher, allowing Zaire to drive the car by himself as Wade stood out overseeing his son drive cautiously through his driveway. The Heat superstar didn’t forget to remind his son about safety rules as Zaire switched off the ignition.

“Put it in neutral, alright, and pull the parking brake.”

Currently, playing for the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League, the 20-year-old Zaire wishes to pursue his father’s footsteps of playing in the NBA.