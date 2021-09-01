“Zaire Wade was hooping with Ben Simmons and Jordan Clarkson”: Dwyane Wade’s son shows us glimpses of a future NBA star

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire Wade was recently captured hooping with NBA players Jordan Clarkson, Ben Simmons, and Jordan Bell.

NBA kids taking on their father’s path of career is no secret. Some of the current players whose father’s played in the NBA are Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Larry Nance Jr, and Tim Hardaway Jr.

The recent crop of NBA kids such as Zaire Wade, Bronny James, and Shareef O’Neal have been making the headlines even before their college basketball debut, courtesy of social media.

These names are the children of basketball legends LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Shaquille O’Neal. The media is often seen covering their high-school and college basketball matches.

Recently, Zaire Wade was spotted having a workout with NBA players Ben Simmons and Jordan Clarkson.

Zaire Wade has a workout with Ben Simmons and Jordan Clarkson.

The following clip had Jr Wade performing some moves against NBA stars. The 19-year old can definitely ball and showcases good athleticism as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnsonhoops)

In the one-minute clip, Zare can be seen dunking as well as exhibiting impressive athleticism. Earlier, this year the 19-year announced that he would be shifting from Sierra Canyon High School to the Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

Brewster Academy is a boarding school that has sent several players to the NBA, such as T.J. Warren, Donovan Mitchell, Devonte’ Graham, and Jalen Lecque among others.

The 6″3′ guard plays point guard and can move around without the ball. Rated as a 3-star recruit Zaire can shoot the ball from beyond the arc and has great leadership capabilities.

