Dwyane Wade has Unyielding Faith in God and it Helped him Give Away $20 Million

Oct 17, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade (9) prays after Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward injured his ankle during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Players like Dwyane Wade are the idealized versions of what people from the NBA should be like. A devout Christian, has a loving wife and children, and is also very humble. In his own ways we suppose. He is a kind-hearted human and this act of selflessness is the focal point of our story today.

Throughout his life, Dwyane Wade has always stayed true to his Christian roots and he has stressed on this point several times. The values Wade has picked up in life is what has made him such a standout figure among NBA greats.

And his act of kindness simply sets him apart. Like most athletes, he does indulge in a fair bit of splurging. However, what separates him is that he also donates his wealth. And that is due to the fact that Wade follows the teachings of the Bible.

From Jersey number 3 to giving away $20 million, all according to the Bible

Wade’s Jersey number is 3, which represents the holy trinity. Yes, that is actually the reason behind him picking the 3 that is Miami’s most famous jersey. Dwyane’s life has been deeply influenced by religion.

And one of the teachings of the Bible is to donate a sum of your earnings. Particularly, 10% of your total earnings. In his NBA career, Wade has earned nearly $200 million and 10% of that is a hefty sum. However, for Dwyane, servitude to god meant more.

He gave away $20 million. We estimate. In the bible there is tithe, where you are required to give away 10% of whatever you make, be it crops, war spoils, or money to the church. And Wade has abided by this commandment throughout his life.

Of course, he didn’t part away with it all at once, instead, he did it fairly frequently. Wade’s faith in god is strengthened by his mother. And he even brought her a church.

A devout Christian, Dwyane Wade has abided by the Church all his life

You might think being an NBA superstar means a life of luxury and prosperity. That is not true, they are all humans and they also face the same trials and tribulations that we do.

In 2008, Wade was embroiled in a messy divorce, his parents also had the same experience and those events can be traumatising. Throughout his life, Wade has always touched on the fact that his belief and faith in god have helped him.

When asked about giving back and tithe he says, “I’m a firm believer in the Bible. I believe everything in there. I’m given so much, so giving 10 percent back to God is nothing to me. That’s why I do it, and I don’t think twice about it.”

Staying true to himself and in a way finding the virtue of life through faith is comendable. We think more players should follow his footsteps.

