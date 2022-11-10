Dwyane Wade’s Take on Tom Brady’s ‘Retirement Route’ Which Later Led to Gisele Bundchen Divorce and $250M Problem

Dwyane Wade is one of the most successful players of the modern era. The 6′ ft 4″ shooting guard won 3 championships with the Miami Heat. Two of them were alongside LeBron James and 1 with Shaquille O’Neal. In 2019, Flash retired from NBA, effectively ending an era of shooting guards. However, when asked by Ellen DeGeneres if he wanted to make a return to the league like Tom Brady, Wade refused.

To be fair, the longevity that Tom Brady has showcased is exceptionally rare. It’s one in a billion kind. No other NFL player has even come close to Brady’s longevity.

So, for Dwyane to refute such a path is only natural. This in no way is meant as a disrespect to one of the greatest shooting guards in history.

Dwyane Wade listed his reasons for not taking the Brady path

Recently, while on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dwyane was asked a fan-favorite question by the show’s famous host. Ellen enquired if Wade wanted to return from his retirement the way Tom Brady did.

However, much to fans’ dismay, the Heat legend shut this idea down immediately. He claimed that he was enjoying his much-needed retirement. Flash also revealed how, since his retirement, he has not felt his knees and body aching every morning.

Dwyane Wade: “Absolutely bot. I feel better when I wake up in the morning. My knees not hurting, my hips not hurting, I’m not stressing as much. I guess it’s stressful trying to be good all the time. Like once you reach a level, everyone expects you to stay at that level and I am 40. I ain’t the same.”

Well, D-Wade makes a valid point. Performing at such a high level for more than a decade must take a heavy toll on the body. And while there are players like LeBron James and Tom Brady who refuse to give up, Dwyane knows his body’s limits.

In fact, by deciding to stay retired, Wade may in fact have saved his marriage because Tom Brady couldn’t. Who knows how it would have gone between him and Gabrielle Union if Wade had returned to the league as a pro. He also saved his entire fortune because a split would have cost him some big bucks.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen split will cost NFL legend a lot of money

Apparently, Gisele’s decision to file for divorce was fueled by Brady’s decision to unretire. The 42-year-old Brazilian model wasn’t too impressed when her former husband returned to NFL.

The divorce settlement was dictated by an ‘iron-clad’ prenup. The agreement allowed the couple to split their assets in case of separation.

By all means, Gisele is richer than her now ex-husband. She is worth an incredible $400 million. Meanwhile, Brady is worth $250 million. However, because of the split, Brady will definitely lose a lot of his assets.

