Dwyane Wade Hilariously Admits He Doesn’t Know What He’s Doing on The Olympics Broadcast

Jul 27, 2024; Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France; Dwyane Wade looks on from the media bench during the first half between Canada and Greece during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade joined the NBA broadcasting team for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Pairing up with the young sports commentator, Noah Eagle, Wade sure was enjoying his time at the Olympics. However, The Flash just retweeted a meme that he felt perfectly described his broadcasting debut at the mega event.

Wade is a man of many talents. Apart from being one of the best shooting guards in recent NBA history, he has his own brand, Pinot Noir, and is known to model for various brands now and then. But after his first stint of broadcasting on an international level, D-Wade isn’t too confident that he could add that to his resume.

A fan tweeted a meme of NBA legend Reggie Miller’s sister, Cheryl Miller. A hoops legend in her own, Cheryl was one of the coaches for this year’s WNBA All-Star game. During a timeout, Miller gave fans a meme that will live through the ages. While talking to her team, Cheryl says, “I’m having fun. Don’t know what I’m doing but I’m having fun.” The X user who uploaded the meme, captioned it,“Dwayne Wade on this broadcast right now. #Paris2024.”

“Yooo The accuracy .”

And after coming across the meme on his own X timeline, it seems as if the Miami Heat legend was in absolute compliance with the fan. But in reality, D-Wade is a fairly decent color commentator as compared to some of the others.

Given that Dwyane Wade doesn’t have much experience in broadcasting, he does add a certain flair to the commentary. Given his expert analysis as a former NBA player with a few tidbits here and there, Wade may end up working full-time with NBC in the future, now that the NBA is finalizing a deal with them.

Dwyane Wade transitions to broadcast while LeBron James’ still dropping highlights

Wade’s broadcasting gig with NBC had him covering Team USA in this year’s 2024 Paris Olympics. Now, the ironic part is Wade talking about LeBron James, who was in the same draft class as him.

“Anytime I still see LeBron playing this level of basketball, I’m trying to see what I did wrong in life.”

Dwyane Wade: “Anytime I still see LeBron playing this level of basketball, I’m trying to see what I did wrong in life.” (h/t @HeatNationCom) pic.twitter.com/ryw863dhX9 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 28, 2024

While he is happy for his long-time friend and former teammate, Wade could not help but wonder where it all went wrong for him. Given that they were in the same draft class, D-Wade retired after playing 16 years in the league while King James is still going strong.

There is no way to sugarcoat the fact that injuries were the main reason why Wade had to retire when he did. But even during his 16-year tenure in the NBA, Wade went on to achieve greatness, while also adding more than a few accolades to his name.

A three-time NBA champion who made the All-Star game 13 times, Wade also has a Finals MVP under his belt. And despite being only a spot behind Michael Jordan for the most blocks by a shooting guard in NBA history, Wade is still regarded as the greatest shot-blocker at the two-guard position. Even though he retired earlier than his draft-classmate LeBron James, Wade still has one of the most impressive resumes.