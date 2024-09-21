mobile app bar

Dwyane Wade Proclaims Chris Paul “One of the Greatest PGs to Ever Play” in a Heartfelt Instagram Post

Prateek Singh
Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade

United States guards Dwyane Wade (9) and Chris Paul (13) react during the United States 118-107 victory against Spain in the gold medal game at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Stadium in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

When talking about the greatest point guards in NBA history, Stephen Curry and Magic Johnson are the first names that come to mind. The duo have ironclad resumes and deserve that distinction. However, Dwyane Wade believes Chris Paul is also in that category.

The Hall of Famer lauded the veteran point guard on his Instagram and dubbed him one of the greatest floor generals in league history. He also gave props to the Spurs star for helping young players improve with his invaluable insight. Wade shared a picture of his son Zaire practicing with the 39-year-old and captioned it,

“One of the greatest PGs to ever play the Game of Basketball is entering his 20th season‼️ What he continues to give the next wave of hoopers is what I’m most impressed with.”

 

The 22-year-old is on the verge of making it into the NBA and couldn’t have found a better person to learn from.

