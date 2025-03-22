Dwyane Wade Regrets Not Investing In Women’s Unrivaled League Due To Being Involved With Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky

Women’s basketball is hotter than ever. Along with the highly anticipated start to the 2025 WNBA season, Unrivaled just reached its epic conclusion to its first-ever campaign. The three vs. three all-women’s league was won by Team Rose, led by superstar Angel Reese.

With the amount of attention that the 3v3 league received during this WNBA offseason, it makes sense as to why certain NBA stars regretted never investing in it sooner. Dwyane Wade is among those who wished they would have invested in Unrivaled.

“I had no idea what it was,” admitted Wade on the latest edition of his podcast. The three-time NBA Champion added that he regrets not buying into Unrivaled when he had the opportunity to, especially since he considered himself a “serial investor.” A big reason he chose to sit this cycle out? On top of his other investments he’s already put money in the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, a team that plays in his hometown.

Wade then mentioned that anything that contributes to the “growth of the game” has him very excited. Now that he’s seen the success in Unrivaled’s first season, he is ready to contribute in the next investment round. “We know Steph Curry is one of the investors in this league, he has a group, and now they’re letting groups to come,” the Heat legend stated.

It’s unclear how much an investment into the league would cost Wade. Including the initial seed round and the subsequent Series A funding round, Unrivaled managed to raise $35 million in investor money. So, to have significant stake in the revenue, perhaps over a million dollars worth of money would have to be put up at the minimum.

The fascination eventually did catch up to Wade. The 13-time All-Star and his wife, acclaimed actress Gabrielle Union, were spotted sitting courtside at an Unrivaled playoff game. This was seen as a clear sign that the power couple is looking into eventually buying into the league for its second season.

Wade has been an advocate for the growth of women’s basketball for a while

Wade’s nearsightedness on Unrivaled doesn’t mean he doesn’t hope that big things grace women’s basketball. The now 43-year-old legend appeared on CBS seven months ago and was asked what he sees for women in the future.

“That women’s basketball is like men’s basketball,” stated Wade. “I wanna see $200 million contracts. I want the game to grow.”

After all, he did invest in the Chicago Sky. He’s spoken ad nauseum about the greatness that Angel Reese puts on display when she’s int he zone. It’s safe to say D-Wade is more than just a fan of the growth of the game.

Most importantly, Wade claimed that he wants young girls to grow up and know that the game of basketball can change their lives forever, much like it did for his life. Given the fact that he’s raising two daughters, regardless of whether or not they decide to go down the basketball route, having them see women empowered on an international stage would certainly go a long way.