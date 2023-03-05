“Dwyane Wade Retiring Led To My Depression”: Jolinda Wade Revealed How Somber Her Life Was Following Son’s 16-Year Career

Mar 28, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (R) stands next to his mother Jolinda Wade (L) after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Dwyane Wade is regarded as one of the greatest guards to have ever stepped foot on NBA hardwood. His 16-year career brought about some of the most iconic moments of the 21st century in regards to the game of basketball and seeing him leave the league was quite hard on millions across the world, but none more than Wade’s mother.

Dwyane has described his upbringing as quite difficult given that his mother, Jolinda, and his father divorced when he was still a baby. Jolinda would go on to have several run-ins with the law along with her extensive abuse of substances, both of which led to Dwyane’s less than merry childhood.

Eventually, with help from her family, Jolinda looked towards a life of sobriety and would even be gifted a church by her son. The church would officially open up in May of 2008. “I respect my mother so much, from the life that she used to live and to see her today in the life that she lives. I’m so proud of her,” said D-Wade.

Jolinda Wade on Dwyane Wade retiring

Dwyane Wade played his final NBA game on April 10th, 2019 when the Miami Heat faced off against the Brooklyn Nets. Wade would cap off his illustrious career with a 25 point, 11 rebound, and 10 assist triple double in a 113-94 loss.

Since then, Wade has not stepped foot on NBA hardwood and this has seemingly taken a toll on Jolinda Wade’s mental health. While on Dell and Sonya Curry’s podcast, ‘Raising Fame’, she talked about how she went into a state of depression after her son had retired from the NBA.

Jolinda would then start to contemplate over whether she was ever a fan of the NBA as a whole or if she just watched the game because her son was in the league. The latter does make sense as any mother would want to watch her child succeed at the highest level possible and when that’s removed, what else would she watch in the league?

Dwyane Wade will not be returning to NBA play

As much as fans want Dwyane Wade to return to play, the Miami Heat legend seems to be very much content with living the life he’s currently living. He’s a minority stake holder in the Utah Jazz and has several endeavors beyond just the sport of basketball.

Despite posting videos of himself working out in the gym and getting shots up, Wade won’t be taking to the floor anytime in the near future. As each day passes, there’s less of a chance Wade will ever make an NBA comeback.

