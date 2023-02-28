Afraid Dwyane Wade would throw a bad funeral, Gabrielle Union shares how she's planned every last detail

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union may just be the most glamorous couple in the NBA. A prolific and critically acclaimed actress, Union is, by all means, as successful as her husband. She may not be a legend like Wade is to NBA but Union’s contribution to the TV and Film industry has been significant.

Having acted for close to 3 decades, Union is naturally quite popular. Add her husband’s name to the mix and the Wades are a power couple that everyone wants to know better. Especially because the two are both such charming and impressive personalities with incredible stories and escapades.

So naturally, Union is often invited to talk shows. Usually, it is to promote her latest project but being as popular and entertaining as her, certainly helps. Recently, she was invited to Late Night with Seth Myers. Gabrielle Union visited to discuss the third season of Truth Be Told but ended up revealing her plans for a ‘perfect funeral.’

Gabrielle Union is planning her dream funeral with Dwyane Wade

While Union was talking to Seth Myers, the host asked her about her peculiar interest in planning her own funeral. Gabrielle revealed how the inspiration to plan her own funeral started after visiting multiple bad funerals. The Former America’s Got Talent Judge also suggested that the idea sprouted while she was still not married to Dwyane Wade. The two would visit weddings and list things they did not want in their own wedding.

After that, Gabrielle began to plan her own funeral. She told Myers about her plans in detail: “It’s kind of like when me and my husband were getting married, like the couple summers before we got married, we were at other people’s weddings like ‘not that, never that, nope, nope, nope.’ So it led me to think, I feel like I need to plan my funeral like down to the smallest detail. So I’ve chosen all of the sexiest photos. If I die at 88, I don’t want to be 88 on the program. You give me my thirst traps. All my best material.”

Clearly, Union doesn’t trust Wade to make her funeral the best one in town so she’s taking matters into her own hands. Not a lot of people can plan for their death as comfortably as Gabrielle.

Union was married to another athlete before Wade

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been married for over 8 years. But they have dated for far longer. Their relationship can be traced back to 2008 which was roughly 14 years ago. However, before Union and Wade ever started dating, Gabrielle was married to an NFL player Chris Howard.

Howard and Union met at a party in 1999 and married each other less than 2 years later in May 2001. They eventually divorced in 2005. Union categorized her decision to marry Howard as immature and wrong for her career. Fortunately, she is now with a man she genuinely appreciated and likes being married to.

