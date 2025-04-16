Dwyane Wade Stands Up for Himself to Shut Down Critics Ignoring His Playoffs Stats

Apr 27, 2010; Boston, MA, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) returns up court as they take on the Boston Celtics during the second half in game five in the first round of the 2010 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. The Celtics defeated Miami 96-86. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Though one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history, Dwyane Wade is often overlooked in all-time debates. Late-career injuries derailed his stardom, but during his prime, few could match the electrifying performances of D-Wade, and he knows it. The Hall of Famer proved he has receipts to show his haters.

Wade recently shared his playoff stats as a second-year player in the league, reminding fans what critics often leave out of their takes. By year two, Wade was already an All-Star and one of the most explosive athletes in the league at 23 years old. A year later, he’d lead the Miami Heat to their first championship in franchise history.

Many fans only remember Wade playing second fiddle to LeBron James during the latter half of his prime. By the time he’d won his third title with the team, it was clear Wade’s debilitating knee injuries would make the end of his career much more difficult to maneuver.

The Flash would go on to make two more All-Star Games following James’ return to Cleveland, but it was apparent that he was no longer the premier name at his position. Wade’s career aged gracefully enough as he prioritized his mid-range skills, but his role as a sixth man to close out his legendary career makes some of his detractors feel that they have some ammo.

Dwyane Wade shuts down critics! The numbers are undeniable. pic.twitter.com/DrAmfk2sHR — Top NBA Fan (@TopNBAFanToday) April 16, 2025

Wade has stood in solidarity with other legendary talents he believes have also gone overlooked despite their contributions to the game. The 43-year-old recently defended another top guard he doesn’t think gets the credit he deserves.

Dwyane Wade recently defended James Harden’s greatness

Wade shared his own take on the heated media debate about who the superior talent was between himself and James Harden. Rather than compare himself to The Beard, Wade defended and praised his contemporary, claiming no one else is capable of doing what Harden is at his age.

“James is a basketball genius that do not get credit for being a basketball genius. The way he picks the game apart, it’s masterful,” Wade stated. “That’s why he’ll go down as one of the greats. That’s one of the hardest things to do is continue to keep that up as you get 34, 35, 36. Still, one-on-one, he gonna tear you up. Still can shoot that thing.”

The 13-time All-Star explicitly said that Harden doesn’t receive “enough credit” for not only his unmatched scoring ability with the Houston Rockets but also for changing his game up to age more gracefully. Harden’s no longer a supreme bucket-getter, but he’s one of the best playmakers in the NBA, which is why he’s still an All-Star at age 35.