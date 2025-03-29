Dwyane Wade Calls Out Injustices Against James Harden As Clippers Guard Doesn’t Get ‘Enough Credit’

In his 15th season, James Harden is still improving his game. The now 35-year-old superstar has been one of the most dynamic scoring point guards of this era, thanks to his ability to stretch the court, beat you one-on-one, and shoot the long ball. Yet The Beard still gets overlooked in the conversation as an all-time great, most likely because he still doesn’t have a ring. It’s a silly argument, one that Dwyane Wade hopes to put an end to.

Advertisement

Wade gave his thoughts on the southpaw during the latest edition of the Wy Network podcast. The nine-time All-Star said he’s been watching Harden closely since he joined the Clippers back in the 2023-2024 season.

“James is a basketball genius that do not get credit for being a basketball genius,” Wade stated. “The way he picks the game apart, it’s masterful.”

A big note that Wade pointed out regarding Harden’s play is how he’s adapted it as he’s gotten older. “That’s why he’ll go down as one of the greats,” the Heat legend claimed. “That’s one of the hardest things to do is continue to keep that up as you get 34, 35, 36. Still, one-on-one, he gonna tear you up. Still can shoot that thing.”

Wade reiterated that Harden was a genius who didn’t get the “credit he deserves.”

Dwayne Wade: "James doesn't get enough credit for being a basketball genius, the way he picks the game apart is masterful" pic.twitter.com/RkPybZoP7D — ᴀᴄʜ™🌐 (@StepbackAch1) March 27, 2025

Harden has certainly slowed down since his epic run with the Houston Rockets, where he captured the 2018 league MVP award. But The Beard has remained a consistent league scorer that just manages to always be on the other side of some bad luck, whether it’s injuries to himself or his teammates.

This season, he’s putting up 22.6 points per game and has helped the Clippers, along with a finally healthy Kawhi Leonard, become a true playoff contender for the first time in years.

Dwyane Wade and James Harden are often compared in all-time debates

Not a lot of basketball fans would compare Wade and Harden to one another since both played a vastly different game. But that didn’t stop Draymond Green and Baron Davis from doing it on a recent edition of The Draymond Green Show.

The Warriors forward broke down how Harden was originally a shooting guard before eventually making the transition to point guard, one that elevated him from an All-Star to a future Hall of Famer. That said, he chose Wade as the superior player due to his championship success. “He won championships as finals MVP, carrying the team in his third year,” Green stated.

“I don’t really love the comparison,” he added, one again reminding Davis that Wade was a two-guard and Harden played point. Davis later mentioned that Patrick Beverly chose Harden in the debate due to The Beard’s longevity.

What it comes down to is this. When playing streetball, the first person you select for your team will be the backbone of how the game operates. James Harden runs an offense, but Dwyane Wade sustains an offense. So, who do you pick? Either way, your team will be sinking buckets.