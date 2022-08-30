Dwyane Wade thought Kobe Bryant was a ‘Psycho’ after a phone call post the 2012 All-Star Game

NBA legend Dwyane Wade called Kobe Bryant a psycho due to a very strange call he had with the Mamba following the 2012 ASG

Kobe Bryant, as we all know, is one of the greatest competitors the game of basketball has ever seen. The Black Mamba never liked to take an L, no matter how small the contest, or the consequence be. Due to his competitive spirit, it was hard for him to respect players, especially those who didn’t put in the kind of efforts he did.

For Dwyane Wade, getting Kobe Bryant’s respect meant a lot. Kobe was ‘the man’ in the 2000s, and a whole generation of ballers wanted to be appreciated and respected by the man. The same happened for D.Wade in a rather unconventional way.

During the 2012 All-Star Game, Wade was guarding Kobe on a possession. He tried to swipe the ball away, but ended up breaking Kobe’s nose instead. To apologize for the same, Wade called Kobe, but the call had him shook.

Dwyane Wade was scared after his call with Kobe Bryant

In 2012, the Lakers were playing really well. On the other coast, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat were coming off their NBA Finals loss, and were putting together a strong season. After Wade broke Kobe’s nose, people assumed the Lakers would slow down. However, Kob didn’t let that happen, and played with a mask.

The Heat were due to face the Lakers 3 games after the All-Star Game. D.Wade called Kobe to apologize about the nose. Describing the call, he said,

“I call him, not maliciously. I didn’t maliciously do it, I called him and said ‘Yo Kob,’ and he was like ‘Bro, I love it.’ I’m like [taken aback.] He’s like ‘I love it. I’ll see you in a couple days.’ And I’m like ‘Oh snap.’ And he gave it to me, too, boy.”

Kobe dropped 33 points in the contest, leading the Lakers to a 93-83 win over the Heat.

It is these kinds of stories that make people feel Kobe was inhuman.