Basketball

Kobe Bryant used a ‘simple trick’ to achieve an emaculate 12 All-Defensive Team selections

Kobe Bryant used a ‘simple trick’ to achieve an emaculate 12 All-Defensive Team selections
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
Billionaire Mark Cuban hilariously recalls doing shots with Charles Barkley in a hotel lobby
Next Article
"Keep your local players happy": Steve Smith calls for better deals for Australian players in the Big Bash League
NBA Latest Post
Kobe Bryant used a ‘simple trick’ to achieve an emaculate 12 All-Defensive Team selections
Kobe Bryant used a ‘simple trick’ to achieve an emaculate 12 All-Defensive Team selections

Everyone remembers Kobe Bryant as an unstoppable scorer, but the Lakers’ superstar was also a…