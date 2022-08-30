Kobe Bryant used a ‘simple trick’ to achieve an emaculate 12 All-Defensive Team selections

Everyone remembers Kobe Bryant as an unstoppable scorer, but the Lakers’ superstar was also a dogged defender.

One of the NBA’s all-time great scorers, Kobe Bryant was also a relentless defender who never allowed his opponents to have breathing space

After calling it a day in 2016, following a 20-year-long and one of the most accomplished careers in the NBA’s history, the arguable Lakers GOAT finished as the 3rd best scorer in the league. He was taken over by a future Laker LeBron James in a few years, but still is at 4th and most probably be in Top-5 for decades to come.

But what’s even more impressive is that, on top of scoring 33,643 career points, that man also kept the same energy on the other side of the floor and established himself as an all-time great defender.

Also read: 6’6″ Kobe Bryant Showcased 1 Fundamental Move to Ensure No One Blocked His Shot

Maybe just second to Scottie Pippen for the best two-way player ever, Kobe wasn’t very effective against a big man like the Bulls’ legend but for guards and wings, the 18x All-Star was as great a troublemaker as there could be even though his approach to defense was simple.

Kobe Bryant always stayed put on his opponent’s weakness

In YouTube clip a from back in the day, The Black Mamba can be seen handing out his defensive secret to the weekend hoopers. It looks like a simple trick at first, but when you think about it, be it him, Michael Jordan, Pippen or any great defender, they used that very trick to get hold of the best opposition player.

That plain and simple textbook way of guarding earned the man an NBA record 9x All-Defensive First Team selections as well as three more second-team selections making his 12, the second-best All-Defensive record of all time just behind Tim Duncan.

That not only allowed the Purple and Gold to surround Bryant with great offensive players throughout his career, resulting in 5x NBA championships in 20 years with the club.

Also read: Kobe Bryant took a jab at a $40 million TV host while picking up his Oscar

It wasn’t as if Bryant did his best and kept his head down and came back in for work the next day. Like Mike, he demanded every teammate of his to give their best and better. Most of them took it on pretty well and made themselves a lot more of everything than they would have elsewhere.