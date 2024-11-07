Dwyane Wade Was in Awe of LeBron James Dealing With All the Hatred From Cleveland Fans

LeBron James’ decision to team up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh and form a super team in Miami made him one of, if not the most disliked players in the NBA. Their infamous unveiling where he claimed that the trio would win at least seven rings only added fuel to the fire. The forward was booed incessantly and faced some of the harshest criticism ever levied on a player. However, he took it on the chin, which thoroughly impressed Wade. One game in particular took the cake for the guard.

On the OGs Podcast, the guard spoke about witnessing the vitriol James was subjected to in his first game back in Cleveland as a Heat. While Wade was taken aback by the comments aimed at the forward, he was proud of his teammate for dealing it with class and calmness. He said,

“I didn’t grow up in the times like our parents can tell us about the hate that they experienced by being black in America. I ain’t grow up in those times. But I grew up in the times when I went back to Cleveland with LeBron. I’m going to tell you what I experienced. I experienced hate for being black in America.”

Fans flocked to the arena hours before tip-off to serenade James with an endless chorus of boos during warm-ups. During the game, Inside the NBA’s Kenny Smith said, “I’ve been in two NBA Finals and I’ve not seen this electricity in a regular season game ever in my life.”

The Cavs starting 5: 28 PTS pic.twitter.com/YiBPWmPwVx — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 2, 2021



Unlike Smith, who experienced it from the sidelines, Wade was in the thick of it and heard comments that boiled his blood. He said,

“People who were talking about my mama in a way I ain’t never seen nobody talk about my mom.”

As bad as it was for the guard, it was much worse for James, but he was able to shut it off and drop a legendary performance, finishing with 38 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. It became a theme of his time in Miami.

LeBron consistently silenced the haters

During James’ four years in Miami, Wade witnessed plenty of stellar performances from the forward. However, his incredible outing in Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals ranks as the best.

The Celtics, led by the big three of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen, had the Heat on the brink of elimination. They led 3-2 and had the chance to eliminate Miami with a win at the TD Garden.

But James had other ideas as he dropped a legacy-altering performance in a 98-79 blowout victory. He finished with 45 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists on an incredible 73.1% shooting from the field.

Despite his heroics, he remained a villain in the eyes of most. However, his return to Cleveland in 2014 and the Cavaliers’ championship run in 2016 ended all animosity between the franchise’s fans and their greatest player.

He left again in 2018 to join the Lakers, but there was little to no backlash, as the Cleveland native bid him farewell with gratitude. James remains a divisive figure among fans, but he fixed his relationship with Cavaliers fans, which didn’t seem possible after the disdain they showcased towards him on his first visit to the city as a Heat player.