Shaquille O’Neal Puts Cavaliers GM on Blast for Not Calling Up 18.6 ppg Scorer to Playoff Roster

Apr 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Emoni Bates (21) looks to shoot in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers failed to capitalize on an outstanding 2024-25 regular season. Their early elimination from the 2025 NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Indiana Pacers raises serious questions regarding the roster. Shaquille O’Neal puts blame on Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey for failing to call up a potential difference maker.

What made the Cavaliers such a dangerous team entering the postseason was their extraordinary depth. Aside from their starting lineup, Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter were starting-calibre players coming off their bench. Despite what seemed like such an overwhelming force of talent, Cleveland still lacked in one major area.

They failed to put up points when it mattered most. Donovan Mitchell couldn’t shoulder the offensive burden by himself. Ironically, the Cavaliers do have a great scorer on their roster, but he didn’t play a single second in the playoffs.

Former high school sensation Emoni Bates is a 6-foot-10 forward who once received comparisons to Kevin Durant as the next great generational scorer. He hasn’t lived up to those expectations because he hasn’t gotten the opportunity. O’Neal says that’s unacceptable.

“To the Cleveland Cavaliers’ general manager, what the f**k are you doing?” O’Neal asked on The Big Podcast. “Why is Emoni Bates in the G-League?”

Cleveland selected Bates with the 49th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Despite his immense potential, his skill set has become limited to the Cavaliers’ G-League affiliate. During his time with the Cleveland Charge, he has been amazing.

Bates is averaging 18.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game throughout two seasons with the Charge. He even showcased his repertoire on the NBA level in the Cavaliers’ final regular-season game.

The young forward played 42 minutes and tallied 25 points, while connecting on 7 three-pointers. O’Neal believes that translates to winning basketball.

“The last game you put him in, he had 7 threes. Don’t you think you need that for a championship?” O’Neal said.

Although Bates struggles as a defender, you can’t ignore his ability to put the ball in the basket. Defense is imperative for the pursuit of a championship, but it won’t mean anything if the team can’t score on the other end.

“If I’m a coach, I want all the scorers I can play,” O’Neal said. “He’s been in the G-League for two years. What’s going on?”

If there’s any team that could hide Bates’ defensive woes, it would be the Cavaliers. They have 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt. That backline of defense, more often than not, would erase any mistakes Bates makes.

The Cavaliers need to do something different to get over the hump for the 2025-26 season. That change may come by elevating the role of Bates.