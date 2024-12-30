Dwyane Wade Welcomes His Fellow Li-Ning Athlete D’Angelo Russell Back to the Nets with an Appropriate Song

D’Angelo Russell has become the talk of the basketball community over the past day due to his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. Prominent figures from the NBA fraternity, including Dwyane Wade, have been sharing their reactions to Russell’s return to the Brooklyn Nets.

Advertisement

Wade appears thrilled about his fellow Li-Ning athlete returning to Brooklyn for a second stint. Expressing his excitement, the three-time champ congratulated Russell via an Instagram Story.

The NBA Hall of Famer shared a post from @courtsidebuzzig featuring Russell’s stats and highlights from his standout All-Star season in 2018-2019. To top it off, Wade chose the fitting song “Guess Who’s Back” by Scarface to accompany his story.

Dwyane Wade on IG pic.twitter.com/s8X6I89RT0 — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) December 30, 2024

Most fans are thrilled about this deal, given Russell’s reputation as one of the league’s most exciting point guards during his initial tenure with the Nets.

His second season with the team, in particular, was memorable. The southpaw recorded impressive averages of 21.1 points, 7 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game, earning himself an All-Star nod. He played a pivotal role in leading Kenny Atkinson’s team to a winning record and securing their first playoff berth in four years.

It seems Wade is anticipating that D’Lo will deliver a similar performance as he is set to step into a leadership role for the team.

Wade and Russell are part of the Li-Ning family

Dwyane Wade’s recent social media post congratulating D’Lo didn’t come as a surprise, given their shared connection as part of the Li-Ning family.

Their rapport was evident right from the moment the Chinese brand welcomed Russell as one of its ambassadors. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Miami Heat legend expressed that Russell was the ideal choice to become the first signature athlete for the “Way of Wade” line.

“I’m excited to announce I’ve just signed my first signature athlete – D’Angelo Russell. @Dloading is the perfect player & person to continue the work that I started with @WayofWade. @Dloading…here’s to making your own way. Thank you for believing in us,” Wade wrote.

Wade’s social media activities highlight the mutual respect among the athletes of the Li-Ning family. He also seems to be excited for Russell to continue building on the legacy of the “Way of Wade” line.