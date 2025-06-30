Dwyane Wade’s Sister Credits Heat Legend for Inspiring Her Children’s Reading Project

School may be out for the summer, but that doesn’t mean children are done learning. Kids often benefit from having a schedule, even during the school’s offseason. Keeping important skills, such as reading, sharp during the summer can help children easily reacclimate once school does start back up later this year. Dwyane Wade’s sister, Tragil, set out to help them do exactly that with her summer reading project.

Advertisement

The Tragil Wade–Johnson Summer Reading Program is a free, four-week literacy initiative held each summer at Marquette University. Founded in 2015 by the former Miami Heat star, the program helps rising 2nd to 4th graders from underserved Milwaukee schools improve their reading skills.

The program’s goal is to combat the “summer slide” in reading ability by offering daily, small-group instruction led by trained tutors, many of whom are education students preparing for teaching careers. Each session includes approximately 90 minutes of literacy-focused activities, complemented by enrichment in science or writing.

The program has been a raging success over the last decade thanks to the hard work of D-Wade, Tragil, and countless educators who are dedicated to teaching the next generation. This year, the program is offering a special reading opportunity to the children, courtesy of a suggestion from the Heat legend.

Tragil took to Instagram to thank her brother for encouraging her to add a kids’ book to the program. Titled “Big Sister, Big Heart,” and authored by Tragil herself, the family-friendly picture book should be a popular choice among her readers this summer. The former NBA superstar was shown gleefully holding up his sister’s new book.

“It felt amazing to donate a copy to the library of the Hartman Center, where the Tragil Wade Johnson Summer Reading Program is held. This project was inspired by my brother. Last year, during a phone call, Dwyane said, “I was thinking, you should have a kids’ book in the program.” I responded, “That’s a great idea!” And now, here we are! Thank you, brother, for the encouragement!” Tragil captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tragil Wade (@tragilwade)