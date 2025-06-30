mobile app bar

Dwyane Wade’s Sister Credits Heat Legend for Inspiring Her Children’s Reading Project

Dwyane Wade (Miami Heat)

School may be out for the summer, but that doesn’t mean children are done learning. Kids often benefit from having a schedule, even during the school’s offseason. Keeping important skills, such as reading, sharp during the summer can help children easily reacclimate once school does start back up later this year. Dwyane Wade’s sister, Tragil, set out to help them do exactly that with her summer reading project.

The Tragil Wade–Johnson Summer Reading Program is a free, four-week literacy initiative held each summer at Marquette University. Founded in 2015 by the former Miami Heat star, the program helps rising 2nd to 4th graders from underserved Milwaukee schools improve their reading skills.

The program’s goal is to combat the “summer slide” in reading ability by offering daily, small-group instruction led by trained tutors, many of whom are education students preparing for teaching careers. Each session includes approximately 90 minutes of literacy-focused activities, complemented by enrichment in science or writing.

The program has been a raging success over the last decade thanks to the hard work of D-Wade, Tragil, and countless educators who are dedicated to teaching the next generation. This year, the program is offering a special reading opportunity to the children, courtesy of a suggestion from the Heat legend.

Tragil took to Instagram to thank her brother for encouraging her to add a kids’ book to the program. Titled “Big Sister, Big Heart,” and authored by Tragil herself, the family-friendly picture book should be a popular choice among her readers this summer. The former NBA superstar was shown gleefully holding up his sister’s new book.

It felt amazing to donate a copy to the library of the Hartman Center, where the Tragil Wade Johnson Summer Reading Program is held. This project was inspired by my brother. Last year, during a phone call, Dwyane said, “I was thinking, you should have a kids’ book in the program.” I responded, “That’s a great idea!” And now, here we are! Thank you, brother, for the encouragement!” Tragil captioned the post.

 

D-Wade has often credited his sister for helping him become the man he is today. As a child, she made the bold decision to move him out of a troubled home and into a safer environment with their father. Wade admitted that the act changed his life and gave him the stability he needed to succeed. He’s described Tragil as his hero and a major influence on his personal growth, both on and off the court.

Considering the tightly-knit bond he has with his sister, Dwyane wanted her to be recognized for her efforts. As a result, the Hall of Famer made a hefty donation to the Ralph C. Hartman Literacy and Learning Center at his alma mater.

In doing so, Wade was able to help rename the “Live the Dream” program into the Tragil Wade Johnson Summer Reading Program in honor of his sister in 2022.

With this move, Wade was able to help support the University of Marquette, where he transformed from a borderline college talent to a bona fide star prospect and honored his sister for doing important work in the community.

Dwyane Wade has been retired from professional basketball for over half a decade now. He’s already given everything he could on the court. But even in retirement, the three-time champion continues to make an impact on the communities that raised him.

