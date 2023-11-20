Admitting To Pointing At Bronny After His Big 3, Austin Reaves Raves About LeBron James Believing In Him

LeBron James isn’t ready to hand the reins over to anybody on the Los Angeles Lakers just yet when it comes to manning the offense. His decision to hit Austin Reaves near the top of the key for a 31 foot 3-pointer to put the Lakers up 3 with 24 seconds left in the game was most certainly the right one.

Reaves, in his post-game interview, credited James for believing in him to hit a shot that deep with the game on the line. He would then go on to say that the man who he pointed to on the sidelines after hitting the triple was none other than LeBron’s son, Bronny James.

The USC athlete was seen enjoying himself at the Lakers win. As the game was coming down into crunch time, he was very visibly cheering on his father’s squad. After James extended the Lakers lead with a 3 with 3:29 left in the 4th, he rose from his seat to show his support. He would also show Reaves love for his dagger 3 by seemingly saying, “He’s really ‘him’.”

LeBron James led the Lakers to victory yet again

Anthony Davis, after two subpar games, had a solid bounce-back game against the Rockets tonight as he dropped 27 points on 11-15 shooting from the field while grabbing 10 rebounds. However, despite this, he was overshadowed by 38 year old LeBron James who dropped 37 points on 14-19 shooting while dishing out 8 assists and snagging 3 steals.

The final shot to go through the net in the game was one by LeBron who drained a clutch free throw to ice the game at 105-104. Dillon Brooks and James had yet another battle with him hitting Brooks with the ‘too small’ celebration in between the game and of course, the free throws at the end of the game coming due to Brooks fouling him hard on the left baseline.

James is still very much the vocal leader, locker room, leader, and on-court offensive leader for the purple and gold despite him being in Year 21. The Lakers are now 8-6 and are still undefeated in the In-Season Tournament.