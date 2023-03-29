“My BROTHERS 4L!!!”: LeBron James’ High School Story is Getting the Movie Treatment on June 4th 

LeBron James’ legacy is all set to get another showcase on the big screen. With a movie about his high school life being brought to the big screen later this summer.

LeBron James in 2003 was nothing short of revelatory. “The Chosen One”, was the moniker granted to him during his high-school days. His impact was so astoundingly big that just a few years later students from high school were not allowed to be drafted into the NBA.

And his nickname was also something that he took to heart, he even tattooed it on his back. Safe to say, he lived up to those expectations. With 4 NBA titles, 4 Finals MVPs, 4 MVPs, and the all-time leading scorer for the league, LeBron fulfilled his destiny.

But he himself will tell you that he couldn’t have done it without his high-school team. And to honor his “My BROTHERS 4L!!!” his production company is making a movie.

“My BROTHERS 4L!!!”: LeBron James’ movie about his high school team is set for the big screen

Thanks to LeBron James’ big production house, Springhill his high-school story, and in particular, the one that focuses on how his band of brothers came to be, will be on the big screen.

If you are a fan of LeBron, mark your calendars for the 4th of June! Shooting Stars is the name of the movie and it will be on the big screens in the summer.

The 30-second clip is just a teaser and we don’t know what the whole movie will be like. But it is safe to say, it will put the limelight on LeBron’s teammates from highschool, the same guys he calls brothers.

Why King James became the Chosen One and why hype will never be the same!

Well, for one, a high-school player in the mold of LeBron is impossible to find, let alone hard. A once-in-a-generation player, he recently broke an NBA record that stood for nearly 40 years!

A talented phenom when he was just 16, LeBron has constantly been under pressure his whole life, and each and every single time, he has lived up to it.

Rarely do we see the hype around such a player and the player not only matched it but rather, exceeded expectations. Sure he may not have a spotless NBA Finals record but it is becoming increasingly harder to argue that James is arguably the greatest of all time.

We don’t think high school prospects can be like him. To display IQ, skill, talent, and ability at age 18 is miraculous. Words cannot describe him. LeBron James is truly one of one. Do you think we will see another player like him?