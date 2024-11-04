Dwyane Wade’s Son Zaire Doesn’t Shy From Father’s Accomplishments, Isn’t Trying to Replicate Him

Feb 16, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Team Lebron guard Dwayne Wade of the Miami Heat (3) with his son Zaire Blessing Dwyane Wade during NBA All-Star Game practice at the Bojangles Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Hall-of-Famer Dwyane Wade had an extraordinary career that many would find quite challenging to replicate. Even his own son, Zaire Wade, is having great difficulty reaching the same degree of success at the beginning of his career. But that isn’t holding him back from crafting his own path toward his dream.

Zaire joined his father’s podcast ‘The Why with Dwyane Wade’ and expressed complete vulnerability to the expectations and comparisons he experiences daily. He said,

“I think it started when I dropped the comparisons myself. Obviously, you want to be like pops growing up. I still do it as far as just being a successful man and father. But basketball-wise, I was telling [Dwyane Wade] the other day like even some of the moves he did, it’s just impossible to replicate me messing around in the gym with no defenders. So just trying to embrace who I am.”

Known as “Flash” for his lightning-fast speed, Dwyane Wade accomplished incredible feats on the court in his sixteen-year playing career. Behind just Michael Jordan with 828, he finished second all-time in total blocks at the shooting guard position (804).

Based on physical features, the father and son are quite different. At his peak, Dwyane, at 6-foot-4 and 220 lbs, made full use of his strength to finish his moves. Zaire doesn’t have the same advantage at 6-foot-1 and 176 lbs.

However, Zaire admittedly expressed that he isn’t trying to replicate his father because it is impossible. He handles the comparisons by letting them go completely. Since Zaire’s been able to do that, he’s experienced more freedom on the court.

Zaire’s basketball career

Once his high school career was over, Zaire chose a different path, unlike his father. He was a consensus three-star recruit with offers from DePaul, Toledo, Nebraska, and Rhode Island. However, he chose to go the professional path to the NBA G-League.

The Salt Lake City Stars selected Zaire with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NBA G League Draft. He only played 12 games before unfortunately suffering a season-ending injury. He’s since participated in the BAL for the Cape Town Tigers in 2023 and the Macau Black Bears of The Asian Tournament in 2024.

Although Zaire hasn’t experienced his breakthrough yet, he’s determined to continue to pursue his dream. He entered the 2024 NBA G-League draft but didn’t hear his name selected.

Regardless, Zaire is relentlessly working to make his dreams a reality. No matter the amount of setbacks thrown his way, he continues to overcome them. He might not be able to replicate his father’s moves, but he carries the same fighting spirit.