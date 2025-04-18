Dwyane Wade Recalls Being “Broke Broke” After Spending His Financial Aid On Diapers For Son Zaire

Nov 12, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Former NBA player Dwayne Wade and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith watch the game between the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade was thrust into fatherhood way earlier than most. As a sophomore at Marquette, he was navigating the pressure of college basketball, keeping up with classes, and then suddenly, he had a newborn son, Zaire. That transition from being a student-athlete to being a full-time dad wasn’t something he was prepared for. The Miami Heat legend spoke about that scary time in his life during a recent chat with The Atlantic.

Wade has always been open about where he comes from. Growing up on the streets of Chicago, he didn’t have much. But the lack of substance shaped him into the man he later became. The now 43-year-old superstar wanted people to understand that his success didn’t come easily. Chicago was a city that could be both tempting and dangerous. Fortunately, Wade put his focus on ball thanks to his determination to make something of himself.

Wade shared just how hard it was in those early days of fatherhood. “I was broke as hell in college, bro,” he said. “I’m talking about broke broke.” All of his financial aid went straight to baby food and diapers. It wasn’t glamorous. It wasn’t easy. But he did it.

He showed up for his son while chasing a dream that a lot of people didn’t believe was even possible. Wade didn’t just play through the pressure—he lived through it. And somehow, through all that chaos, he still made it.

What makes Wade’s story so powerful is that he’s not just proud of what he overcame—he wants his son to feel that same fire. “Love the beauty of the struggle,” stated Wade when talking about Zaire chasing his basketball dreams.

That’s a message from someone who lived it. He doesn’t want things handed to his son; he wants him to earn it, to grind through it, to feel the reward that comes after putting in the work. It’s a reminder that success isn’t just about where you end up—it’s about everything you had to go through to get there. And Wade? He went through a lot—and came out on top.

Zaire Wade has hit a wall in his professional basketball career

As good a father as Wade is, he can’t give his son Zaire the skills he personally had in basketball. Despite a run in the G-League, the 23-year-old has yet to make the leap to the NBA. The father and son spoke about this path during an old episode of They Why With Dwyane Wade.

“You have to be a pro,” Wade said to Zaire, “it don’t matter what your name is, how talented you are, you have to show up every day as a pro.” The Heat legend issued this more as a warning than a piece of advice. Zaire may not achieve what he wants right now, but it doesn’t mean he can ever stop putting in the work.

In 12 games, Zaire averaged 1.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists before suffering a season-ending injury. The clock has not officially struck midnight on the young baller’s opportunity. But perhaps his ventures with joining Li-Ning, the Chinese shoe company that his father had been a part of before, could be the calling he never knew.