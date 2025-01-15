“Easier For Basketball Players to Try NFL”: LeBron James Claims Anthony Edwards and Russell Westbrook Could Have Played Football

The age-old debate between NFL and NBA players is whether it’s easier for basketball players to play football or vice versa. Typically, NFL players choose themselves, and NBA players do the same. If anyone’s opinion holds weight in this debate, it’s Lakers superstar LeBron James. The 20-time All-Star was offered a full-ride scholarship to the prestigious football program at Ohio State University. The former high school basketball and football star sided with NBA players.

Advertisement

James made a guest appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights Podcast. The two NFL stars couldn’t resist the urge to ask LeBron for his opinion on the debate. James responded candidly,

“I want to say I think it’s easier for a basketball player to try NFL over the NFL player trying to get in the NBA. [If] an NBA guy decides to play in the NFL, yes it’s going to take a transition period. For me, it would’ve been like getting used to getting hit again. Football going to basketball, it’s such more coordination and running and jumping, consistent.”

LeBron can speak from experience, recalling his time being a two-sport athlete in high school. He stated the biggest challenge for NBA players pursuing football is the acclimation of the physicality of the sport. Once that transition period is over, the coordination from basketball will take care of the rest.

However, James didn’t just make this claim without giving a few examples of players he believes will thrive. Although there were a few he could name, there were two in particular that stood above the rest.

“Off the top of my head I would say Russell Westbrook or Anthony Edwards,” James said. “I think Russ would be an unbelievable strong safety or free safety. I think Ant Edwards could make the transition as well.”

To the surprise of the Kelce brothers, LeBron believes Westbrook would be at his best playing defense in the NFL. His reasoning is due to his outstanding versatility, which he compared to Chargers safety Derwin James. Additionally, James revealed he’s seen footage of Edwards’ in Little League and high school, which causes him to believe in his skills.

Moreover, LeBron provided an in-depth explanation why he believes a switch from the NBA to the NFL would be easier.

LeBron’s explanation why NBA to NFL switch is easier

Unlike older eras in the NBA, the league isn’t predicated on plays anymore. Many offenses are free-flowing and react to what the defense shows. That isn’t the case in football. There are multiple routes that players need to memorize ahead of the game. However, once players learn the routes, he believes the adjustment would be easy from that point.

In addition, James highlights the break in plays in the NFL compared to the NBA. Each possession in football lasts no longer than 30 seconds most of the time. In basketball, there could be stretches where both teams are competing for 5-7 minutes before a timeout is called.

The jump to either sport poses difficulties for athletes of both sports. However, LeBron made his allegiance to his NBA brethren clear while providing an unbiased explanation.