Eastern Conference Dark Horse Philadelphia 76ers: All Scenarios Where Joel Embiid And Co Can Make The Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers were having a great season till Joel Embiid suffered a horrific meniscus injury in late January. Since the clash in early 2024 against the Golden State Warriors, the Embiid-less Pennsylvania side saw a massive dip in production, suffering 19 losses in 32 games. Due to their abysmal record over the past 10 weeks, the Sixers have tumbled down the standings.

Advertisement

Eventually, Nick Nurse’s boys dipped down to play-in tournament territory. However, a seven-game win streak (4 wins since Joel Embiid’s return) has gotten the 76ers to the 7th spot in the East, giving them the possibility of rising above the need to go through the play-in tournament to make the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Having the same 46-35 record as the #5 Orlando Magic and the #6 Indiana Pacers, the final game of the regular season bears massive potential.

Advertisement

With the matchup in question coming against the Brooklyn Nets, per NBA.com, there is a good chance that the 76ers will record yet another win. However, anything can happen in the league. So, with this in mind, the following are the results for the Philadelphia 76ers in every scenario during these last games of the season.

What will happen if the Philadelphia 76ers win but the Orlando Magic and the Indiana Pacers lose their respective games?

If the Philadelphia 76ers win tonight’s contest, they will improve to a 47-35 record. Further, if the Orlando Magic and the Indiana Pacers lose their respective matchups, both teams will finish the regular season with a 46-36 record. This will result in the Sixers clinching the 5th seed in the East.

What will happen if the 76ers and the Pacers win but the Magic lose?

If the Sixers and the Pacers were to win their respective contests, both teams would improve to a 47-35 record. However, since Tyrese Haliburton and co. have a 2-1 head-to-head record against the Sixers, the Indiana side would finish 5th. If the Magic were to lose, they would end 7th, resulting in the Sixers clinching the 6th seed.

What will happen if the 76ers, the Pacers, and the Magic win?

In case all three teams win tonight, the standings from the 5-7 position will remain as it is – the #5 Orlando Magic, the #6 Indiana Pacers, and the #7 Philadelphia 76ers.

Advertisement

If the Philadelphia 76ers end up with the 7th spot, they will be more than likely facing off against the Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat. A loss against the South Florida franchise will have the Sixers participating in a 2nd play-in tournament game – against the winner of the Atlanta Hawks-Chicago Bulls contest.

Clinching a playoff spot without having the need to participate in the play-in tournament could have the Sixers facing either of the three – the Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Knicks, or the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With Joel Embiid back in form improving and looking like his old self with the passing of every game, the Sixers can be the dark horse to make a deep run in the playoff.