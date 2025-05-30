“He Needs Fresh Air”: Paul Pierce Believes It’s Time for Joel Embiid to Leave the Sixers, Names Two Teams

The 2024-25 NBA season wasn’t kind to the Philadelphia 76ers. Injuries derailed the entire roster, particularly affecting superstar Joel Embiid. The 2022-23 MVP only played 19 games en route to missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season. His inability to get over the hump with the Sixers raises questions regarding his future with the team.

Advertisement

Philadelphia had extremely high expectations entering the 2024-25 NBA campaign. In the offseason, they made one of the biggest acquisitions to acquire nine-time All-Star Paul George. He seemed like the perfect third star to pair alongside Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Instead, he regressed heavily and only played 41 games.

George is now on the hook for three more years and another 120 million dollars. He is a shell of the player he once was, but the Sixers likely wouldn’t trade him even if there was an offer.

On paper, this is arguably the best team the Sixers have constructed around Embiid. Regardless, they still weren’t able to secure the first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in the Cameroonian star’s career. Instead, they missed the playoffs entirely and will pick third overall. As a result, Hall-of-Fame forward Paul Pierce believes Embiid’s time with the Sixers has reached its end.

“He needs some fresh air,” Pierce said on the recent episode of Ticket & The Truth.

Pierce’s comments are the last thing Sixers fans want to hear. After all, Embiid embodied what it meant to represent the city of Philadelphia. He persevered through the applause and boos. He became one of Philly’s own. He is one of the most beloved players ever to wear a Sixers jersey.

Any trade involving Embiid would indicate that the Sixers are heading in a vastly different direction for their franchise. On the other hand, Embiid is still an MVP caliber player when healthy and whoever acquires him could potentially catapult to one of the top title contenders in the league.

Kevin Garnett asked Pierce to list the best fits for Embiid in a hypothetical trade. Two teams came to Pierce’s mind.

“If you could find a way to get Embiid to the [Los Angeles Lakers],” Pierce said. Of course, this is a pipe dream for Lakers fans. Los Angeles doesn’t have anywhere close to the amount of assets needed even to intrigue the Sixers, nor do they have the salary filler if they did. Nonetheless, Pierce believes the duo of Luka Doncic and Embiid would wreak havoc on the league.

The other team that came to mind is the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Pierce, Embiid could be the missing piece to Minnesota getting over the hump following consecutive trips to the Western Conference Finals.

The logistics of a hypothetical trade would involve a sign-and-trade with Julius Randle. Pierce didn’t show any hesitation in pulling the trigger. Matter of fact, he put every role player on the table, stating, “Take all of them.” This potential deal also doesn’t make any sense due to presumed contract difference that would make any trade impossible.

Unfortunately for Pierce, the odds suggest Embiid will remain with the Sixers. The front office will aspire to see what this core could accomplish when healthy. Embiid’s injury history is scary, but if he can return to his previous level, the Sixers could make a deep run. But, if they fail to do so, Pierce’s prophecy may come true sooner than later.