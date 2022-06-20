‘Eat horsesh*t’: Charles Barkley is worth $50 million but Draymond Green’s mother just told him to drown in his own words

Draymond Green is now a four time NBA champion, much to the disappointment of many people, including Charles Barkley who may face some harsh criticism.

The Warriors star has reached his fourth championship ring in eight years, and he’s been integral to every one of the Warriors’ title runs.

His energy, defensive skill, and facilitating abilities have always been a boost to the Warriors. He was trash talking all throughout this series, and despite his struggles (more than earlier Finals), he came through when the Warriors needed him.

He’s also been engaged in feuds with NBA players over his championship status including Kevin Durant and recently Ja Morant. It also looks like his mother got in on the action.

Before the Finals, Charles Barkley made a bet that the Warriors would lose, and now, Draymond’s mother wants him to pay up and own his words.

“What you appreciate about the journey is the people you go through it with.” – Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/jvZJfun1r0 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 20, 2022

Draymond Green and his mother come after Charles Barkley

Green and the Warriors thoroughly outclassed the Boston Celtics. After falling down 2-1 in the series, they bounced back and won the last three games decisively to win the Finals.

Barkley, however, definitely didn’t see this outcome coming. Before the Finals started, the former Suns legend said, ““Listen, if the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in this finals, best believe I’ll record myself eating a bowl of horses**t… I’m not lying, Kernny. Remind me in a few weeks.”

Well, it’s about time to pay up Chuck. Draymond’s mom, Mary Babers, responded to Chuck’s statement, “Get to eating my brother.”

Well, we’ll see if we actually do get a video of Charles Barkley chowing down on some horse manure, but man, that would make for some great content. Barkley has made some wild comments in the past too as part of Inside the NBA, but this might just be one of his wildest comments.

GET TO EATING MY BROTHER! pic.twitter.com/tRtSjJBzVu — Mary B (@BabersGreen) June 17, 2022

