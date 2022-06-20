Basketball

“Wilt Chamberlain wouldn’t pass to players who wasted his time”: ‘Goliath’ writer claimed Warriors legend would only pass to players with a hot hand for assist titles

“Wilt Chamberlain wouldn’t pass to players who wasted his time”: ‘Goliath’ writer claimed Warriors legend would only pass to players with a hot hand for assist titles
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"Lewis Hamilton hates coming second to a teammate"– Nico Rosberg claims George Russell is yet to see ultra-motivated side of seven-time world champion
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Wilt Chamberlain wouldn’t pass to players who wasted his time”: ‘Goliath’ writer claimed Warriors legend would only pass to players with a hot hand for assist titles
“Wilt Chamberlain wouldn’t pass to players who wasted his time”: ‘Goliath’ writer claimed Warriors legend would only pass to players with a hot hand for assist titles

Wilt Chamberlain, according to the biography written on him in 1977, would only pass to…