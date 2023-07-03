Ecstatic After Lakers’ $191,000,000 ‘Big Money’ Moves, LeBron James Celebrates With Rare $99.99 Bottle of Lobos 1707 Añejo

The Los Angeles Lakers are spending approximately $191,000,000 to sign players. They aim to be top contenders for the title next season after a surprising loss in the Western Conference Finals in 2023. The Lakers have re-signed Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, and D’Angelo Russell. Additionally, they have acquired Taurean Prince via a trade and Gabe Vincent through free agency. These smart decisions have delighted LeBron James, the Lakers’ leading man. On his Instagram story, King James celebrates the moment with a $99.99 bottle of Lobos 1707 Añejo.

This off-season, the Lakers have invested heavily in re-signing free agents and acquiring newly traded players. Their goal is to establish a strong core around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Despite losing Dennis Schroder to the Toronto Raptors, the Lakers have compensated by bringing in Gabe Vincent, a former guard from the Miami Heat.

LeBron James relishes a rare bottle of Lobos 1707 Añejo as Lakers make big moves in free agency

During the second day of free agency, the Lakers have made significant investments that have left LeBron James satisfied. They have spent a whopping $191,000,000 and managed to retain Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and D’Angelo Russell, strengthening their team for the upcoming season. This achievement calls for celebration, and King James indulges in a rare bottle of Lobos 1707 Añejo tequila.

The newly launched Lobos 1707 Añejo tequila is a recent addition to the brand’s range of tequila products. It was introduced in June and stands out as a limited edition with only 9,000 bottles available in 7 U.S. markets. According to PR Newswire, this product is crafted using the finest ingredients, specifically 100% Blue Weber Agave, which sets it apart from the rest. Moreover, the tequila is completely natural and gluten-free, without any artificial color or flavor additives.

LeBron James, an investor in Lobos 1707 since 2020, actively promotes tequila products through his social media platforms. Similarly, he made sure to celebrate the Lakers’ significant off-season acquisitions in the best possible manner.

James’ limited edition tequila won award over Michael Jordan’s

In the GOAT debate, fans consider LBJ and Michael Jordan’s business ventures as a significant factor. Both athletes have accumulated immense wealth through smart business decisions, including investments in alcohol brands. When LeBron’s $51 Lobos 1707 Reposado tequila competed against Michael Jordan’s $114 Cincoro Tequila Reposado for an award, fans strongly believed that LeBron’s product was superior.

Many fans expressed dissatisfaction with the exorbitant price of Michael Jordan’s tequila in comparison to LBJ’s more affordable $51 Lobos 1707 product. This is another argument frequently raised by fans when deliberating on the GOAT debate between these two legends.