ESPN Analyst Lays Down Steph Curry Expectation From Florida Star Ahead of NCAA Finals

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) dribbles the ball against Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the men’s Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The NCAA Tournament is the breeding ground for the NBA’s future stars. Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry is a walking example, as he made a name for himself during March Madness. University of Florida star, Walter Clayton Jr. has taken the torch from Curry amid his outstanding tournament run. ESPN analyst Jay Williams sees flashes of the Golden State great in the electric point guard’s game.

Advertisement

There is no hotter player in men’s college basketball right now than Clayton. His otherworldly play has led Florida to their first National Championship game since 2007 and turned many heads along the way.

In the Gators’ impressive Final Four win over Auburn, the fourth-year guard accounted for 43% of Florida’s total points. That is the highest mark in a Final Four victory since 1982. He finished with 34 points, 20 of which came in the second half.

Clayton’s ridiculous shot-making ability coupled with his prolific play-making is gaining the attention of scouts. On ESPN’s Get Up, Jay Williams boldly compared Clayton Jr. to the NBA’s all-time three-point leader.

“The shots he makes, combine Dame Lillard with Steph Curry,” Williams proclaimed. “I’m not saying he’s going to reach the pinnacle of who those players are. But his game to me seems like a marriage between the two.”

.@RealJayWilliams and @SethOnHoops on Walter Clayton Jr.’s play in the NCAA tournament “A lot of scouts are starting to firmly believe that he could crack the top 10. … I could make a case that he could be the second or third pick in the NBA draft.” pic.twitter.com/jLRz3WnKZB — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 7, 2025

Williams didn’t necessarily predict Clayton Jr. will reach the level of Lillard or Curry. But the Gator’s style of play seems like a combination of the two. Nonetheless, the run he is on during this tournament is one of the greatest in March Madness history.

What makes Clayton’s story more remarkable is that he hasn’t had an easy path to where he is now.

Clayton Jr.’s work ethic led him to become a star of college basketball

Unlike some of the top players he has faced throughout his college career, Clayton wasn’t a highly touted prospect. Coming out of high school, the 6-foot-2 guard was a 0-star recruit. He joined Iona University as a freshman and struggled in his first season of collegiate basketball. However, he didn’t let that define him, transferring to UF in 2023.

Each year, he improved his scoring totals to eventually become the player he is today, earning First-Team All-SEC. The limelight of the NCAA Tournament has drastically changed the trajectory of his career.

Before the tournament, Clayton Jr. wasn’t projected to be a first-round pick. Now there are serious conversations regarding his status as a top-10 prospect. The opportunity to potentially win a national championship would only add more validity to his case.