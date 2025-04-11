“White Folks Down In San Antonio”: Rockets Legend Goes Berserk Over Hakeem Olajuwon-Houston Dustup At Final Four

One of the big stories that occurred during the Final Four of NCAA March Madness happened off the court. NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon attempted to join the Houston Cougars in celebration after their epic win over Duke but was refused access by security. Now The Dream’s old teammate, Vernon Maxwell, is weighing in on the odd incident.

Olajuwon wasn’t just an iconic center in the NBA. He also played some of his best ball as a member of the Cougars when he was in college. So when a video surfaced of the 62-year-old being turned away by security after his alma mater’s big win, fans were not only enraged but also confused.

Maxwell certainly didn’t hold back when he was asked to speak on the moment on the All The Smoke podcast. The two-time NBA Champion joked that the folks that white people in San Antonio might be a little scared of a black man of Olajuwon’s stature.

“Yeah, these weird a** white folks down in San Antonio,” he said with a grin. “This Olajuwon, you gotta know who this mother f***er is. I thought my boy was gonna reach up and knock the sh*t out of him like he did me. “

"He contained his mothaf*ckin self!"

Vernon carried a joker-type attitude when recounting the story, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t mad. When he first caught wind of Hakeem getting denied access, he took to X and let it be known how wrong it was. “Oh hell nah Dream you need to stop being Muslim for a second and ask that guy ‘What did the 5 fingers say to the face?'” he tweeted.

Maxwell really wanted to see The Dream slap a man. It’s probably because he knows how much damage his swings can do.

Maxwell recalls getting slapped into another realm by Hakeem Olajuwon

Back in February, Vernon made a separate appearance on All The Smoke and recounted a story of a physical altercation he got into with Olajuwon back in their playing days. The slap the Hall of Famer hit him with still haunts him to this day.

“Man hit me so go**amn hard,” Maxwell shared to huge laughs. He revealed that it was during a game in Seattle, where he was having a particularly bad first half. After trash-talking some of his teammates, Olajuwon eventually stepped in.

“He came in and put his go**amn hands up. Oh man he slapped the sh*t out me. I mean, I thought the motherf***er punched me. Damn near killed me.”

Hakeem Olajuwon damn near killed Mad Max 😂

⁰Another classic episode on the way 💨💨💨 ALL THE SMOKE with @VernonMaxwell11 drops tomorrow on our YouTube!

The ATS crew asked Vernon if he reciprocated. His hesitation to answer made them all laugh even more, a reminder of Maxwell’s charisma and attitude. The fact that he’s still alive after receiving the 5 fingers of death from The Dream is just another accolade on his already impressive resume.