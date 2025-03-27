ESPN Analyst Predicts LeBron James Will Not Retire Before Making History With Bryce James

Sierra Canyon’s Bryce James (5), the son of NBA player LeBron James, stands with his teammates by the bench before the game between Sierra Canyon and Bartlett High School during Memphis Hoopfest in Eads, Tenn., on Friday, January 3, 2025.

LeBron James left no stone unturned during his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, breaking his silence on several long-trending topics. Monica McNutt discussed James’ no-filter podcast appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, where the crew gave their own takes on the viral clips.

While most were focused on LeBron’s lambasting of Stephen A. Smith, and understandably so, McNutt and the Get Up crew lasered in on something else. The idea of The King’s retirement has been floated around for multiple seasons now, but after he addressed the topic directly, the inevitable end of his career has quickly arisen as a trending topic once again.

Tim McMahon doesn’t believe LeBron minds answering questions about his retirement, considering he has shut down any doubts about his longevity throughout his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. The veteran sportswriter doesn’t believe James will seriously contemplate retirement for several more years with LA’s status as contenders.

This sentiment prompted an intriguing question from Matt Barrie: “Over/under four and a half more years for LeBron, what would you take?” While it seems incredibly improbable that LeBron can handle another five seasons at the game’s highest level, McNutt explained why she took the over.

“[LeBron’s] son, Bryce, is going to [attend] Arizona. And I know he poo-pooed this even in that interview, that he wasn’t necessarily waiting for Bryce,” McNutt said. “But if he’s got a shot, between the opportunity to win as Tim just pointed out and continues to make more history and do it with his family… I don’t see why he can’t go five more.”

LeBron already made history this year by becoming the first player in NBA history to play in the same game as his son after Bronny was drafted to the Lakers last summer. That moment was unlikely in itself at the time, but if James is somehow able to play until Bryce enters the league, he may accomplish something no other athlete will again.

At just 17 years old, Bryce undoubtedly has at least a couple more years before he can seriously consider the NBA Draft. Bronny left college after just one year at USC, but Bryce could take a different path at Arizona. Standing at 6-foot-6, Bryce has the potential to be a more impactful player than his brother at the next level.

Even if LeBron hangs it up before Bryce hears his name called at the NBA Draft, it will be a memorable moment for the four-time MVP. No one else has played with their son in the league, but not many fathers can say they have two sons who made the NBA either.