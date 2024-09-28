ESPN Insider Pinpoints Key Concern with Knicks After Acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns in Blockbuster Trade with Timberwolves

The New York Knicks shocked the NBA world after acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo in a blockbuster deal. While they filled their void at the Center position, KAT’s four-year, $220 million contract (effective from the 2024-25 season) will upset their balance books, limiting their capacity to ink new deals.

On that note, ESPN analyst Bobby Marks explained how Towns’ arrival can affect the depth of the Knicks squad.

On NBA on ESPN, he conveyed that while KAT’s inclusion makes the Knicks’ starting lineup on par with the reigning champs, the Boston Celtics, their depth takes a huge hit after the deal.

He pointed out how parting ways with Donte DiVincenzo will massively affect their guard rotations. Apart from that, since Mitchell Robinson is injured, their frontline also looks brittle. Bobby Marks said,

“My concern is your bench, my concern is your depth. You lose DiVincenzo, you slide Anunoby at the four. The likelihood is you have Hart starting. You still have Robinson injury hanging over your head. Your backcourt depth wise is Tyler Kolek, Cam Payne, and Deuce McBride. Your frontcourt is thin.”

After KAT’s contract, the Knicks are left with just around $3.6 million to round off their roster. However, the apron rules under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement(CBA) curbs their capacity to sign two minimum veteran minimum contracts. It can further limit their quest to add more depth.

Marks added.

“You have basically $3.6 million, you can’t sign two players to the veteran minimum. That does not work with how the apron is. So you’re probably going to look at one of your players on two-way contract get elevated to a standard deal.”

“Then you’re going to sign a player, probably [Marcus] Morris makes the team just because you’re thin in the frontcourt. If there is a concern for me with New York, it’s depth.”

Marks’ explanation underscores the challenges of putting together a strong bench under the current CBA. However, the Knicks may live with it considering the significant upgrade in their offense. But there can be some chemistry concerns too.

How will the New York Knicks go about their rotations?



During the offseason, the Knicks’ quartet of Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Mikal Bridges garnered a lot of attention. They won the 2016 NCAA championship with Villanova and many felt that their deep-rooted chemistry would translate into something special at the NBA level too.

However, after DiVincenzo’s departure, the Nova Knicks core doesn’t have the same ring. He was also the third-best three-point shooter in the league last season(283 triples).

But Towns’ inclusion does inspire hope when it comes to deep range shooting. He nailed 2.2 triples per game last season and will be a force to reckon with in the frontline as he is adept at finishing around the rim too.

If Mitchell Robinson is healthy by December, the Knicks can shift KAT to the power forward spot, making him an effective stretch-four option.

With OG Anunoby, Bridges, Hart, and Brunson spreading the floor, he will be difficult to cover from outside. It can unlock a new dimension to their offense.