4x NBA Champ LeBron James shows love to Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Brothers

Looks like LeBron James will be tuning into the Eurobasket series this off-season. Who is he rooting for? His rival, Giannis Antetokounmpo!

Rivalries can step aside during the summer break or the off-season as the NBA calls it. This is the time when foes become friends and can be seen being merry with one another.

The best players in the world often take this time to develop their game or indulge in other competitions. This is the year the Eurobasket also takes place.

Naturally, as the NBA currently hosts a crop of European superstars the attention might turn towards the east. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic have all said they will be playing for their nation.

There is no greater honor for players than to represent their countries and it looks as though some are ready to bring back silverware.

While the American contingent is set to miss out, they can still support their teammates and rivals. For LeBron James, it looks as though he will be flying the blue and white flag of Greece.

LeBron James is hyped to see the Antetokounmpo brothers playing for Greece 🙌🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/vRQxb4yJ1H — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) August 8, 2022

LeBron James’ comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Instagram post show support for the Greek national team!

Well, these days just one statement is enough to voice your support. Giannis will be looking to add national team silverware to his trophy cabinet. This time, instead of his Milwaukee all-star cast, he has the support of his brother.

The “Antetokounbros” will lace up for Greece! LeBron’s comment on Giannis’ post all but shows his support. And as someone who is all about Family, LeBron sure would have liked seeing the brothers playing for the same team.

Giannis and LeBron have admired each other for a long time and the “Greek Freak” has recently said he would like to match the King’s longevity.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is impressed with LeBron James’ career longevity and will try to match it.https://t.co/oFZBnxXaOU pic.twitter.com/HqDeQ2UeM4 — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) August 7, 2022

Let’s hope LeBron’s support brings good fortune for the Greece national team and Giannis! Stay tuned to this space for more news on the Eurobasket, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and LeBron James!

