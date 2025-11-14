Kendrick Perkins Sides With Klay Thompson, Calls Out Pat Bev for Seeking Attention With His ‘Hot Take’

Time crunch? Get all your NBA news here in just 60 words

Every member of the Dallas Mavericks squad has had to navigate through the entire Nico Harrison fiasco. However, Klay Thompson’s attention has been on a recent feud with Patrick Beverley. Luckily for Thompson, he isn’t alone in this situation.

Beverley and Thompson have competed against each other countless times on the basketball court. But this new feud has nothing to do with any games they have shared. Thompson, in fact, has taken exception to Beverley and Jason Williams’ recent comments regarding the his superstar girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion.

At first, Beverley was speaking on Thompson’s poor performance to begin the season. Somehow he went on to hypothesize that his relationship could be a distraction.

“I’ve never seen Klay not shoot it like this,” Beverley said on the Hoopin’ N Hollerin podcast. “His routine is thrown off. I’m not saying it’s her … I watch them on Instagram … The guy was juggling. It’s easy to juggle one thing, but when you put something else in there, it’s harder, [your] focus takes off a little bit,” he claimed.

As if Beverely’s words weren’t enough, Williams dialled the misogyny up to 11.

“It only takes one p**** to drag a battleship across the desert. That’s how powerful it is,” Williams said. “Klay Thompson, I ain’t sayin’ that’s what it is, but that might be what it is.

Generally unbothered by critics, Thompson, however, couldn’t let this garbage slide. Under a post featuring the Beverley and Williams’ comments, he let his voice be heard.

“Referring to my GF as a p**** is so disgusting and disturbing. Especially from someone who played in the NBA. How would y’all feel if I referred to your wives in such a way? [Patrick Beverley] Do better fellas. Very disappointing,” Thompson commented.

This interaction has made its way around NBA circles, eventually landing on the radar of The Road Trippin’ crew. Thompson’s former teammate, Richard Jefferson, refused to speak on the matter out of respect for the four-time champion’s relationship. The only thing he did say was, “I stand by whatever Klay’s reaction is.”

Kendrick Perkins, on the other hand, was more vocal about his feelings while defending Thompson.

“Leave this man’s personal life out of this,” Perkins proclaimed. “That’s his woman, that’s his lady. That has nothing to do with basketball,” he noted, asserting that Willams and Beverly were just looking to get a few hits on their video.

“As one of the ‘King of Hot Takes, ‘ that was one of those where we need a hot take to go viral, to bring some attention this way, cause there’s nothing else,” Perkins said.

In the meantime, the majority of NBA fans have also come to the five-time All-Star’s defense. Hopefully, Beverley and Williams will apologize for these remarks, even though it’s unlikely that Thompson or Megan Thee Stallion are holding their breath.