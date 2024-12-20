ESPN’s Not Gonna Work Charles Barkley Like No Damn Dog: Legendary NBA Forward Stands His Ground Amid Uncertain Future

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

TNT’s loss of its media rights to the NBA has left some of its cast uncertain. Charles Barkley has been very vocal about his thought process regarding the next step in his career. ESPN acquired the rights to Inside The NBA, but that doesn’t mean Barkley’s career is solidified. The NBA legend is weighing all his options, emphasizing that he will not allow ESPN to overwork him.

Barkley made a guest appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. Patrick asked Barkley about his current contract situation with ESPN. The Hall-of-Fame forward provided full transparency in his response. He said,

“I want to know how much I’m going to be working. Charles is not going to work like no damn dog. I’ve got nothing but love and respect for ESPN but I’m taking my time with NBC and Amazon. I want it in writing. How much do y’all think I’m going to work.”

Unlike his co-hosts, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, Barkley remains very cautious during his contract negotiations. The 61-year-old isn’t at the stage of his life where he can handle too much work, let alone be okay with overworking himself. Therefore, he is listening to other networks such as NBC and Amazon.

This isn’t the first instance in which Barkley revealed his thoughts about companies overworking him.

Charles Barkley stood his ground regarding working conditions

Barkley understands that he is a prized possession of these networks. His services are valuable. As a result, he won’t tolerate too heavy a workload. Earlier in the season, Barkley sent a message to ESPN, letting them know they won’t overwork him.

“They’re not gonna work me like a dog,” Barkley confessed. “ESPN Radio, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes. I mean, HELL NO! As much as I love ESPN, I just turned 61. The notion that I’m going to be working like a dog into my mid-60s, that’s definitely not going to happen.”

ESPN is in the business of mass-producing content. Their entire memo goes against Barkley’s duties throughout his career with TNT. Inside The NBA only aired twice a week. Although that most likely will remain the same, Barkley’s comments shut down the possibility of his involvement in other programs.

There is still time ahead of the 2025-26 season. Barkley and the crew are focused on making their final season at Turner Sports, the most entertaining yet.