“Everybody Got Private Chefs”: Shannon Sharpe Defends Magic Johnson’s Statement on Luka Doncic’s Weight

As a five-time NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, no one knows what it takes to win under the bright lights with the Purple and Gold more than Magic Johnson. So, when he shares his opinion on what the franchise deserves or requires, you listen. The legendary playmaker recently focused his expert opinion towards LA’s newest superstar guard, Luka Doncic, and commented on his fitness.

Doncic’s weight has been under scrutiny ever since he was traded by the Dallas Mavericks, but Magic doesn’t think fitness issues should be plaguing the 26-year-old while playing for a franchise as prestigious as the Lakers.

In his comments, Magic stressed that superstars are held to a higher level. Shannon Sharpe and his Nightcap co-hosts, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Joe Johnson, agreed that the only thing that matters to the Lakers and their fans is championships. If Luka fails to live up to his superstar status in LA, the fanbase won’t hesitate to turn on him.

Sharpe pointed out that every big name the Lakers have added through free agency or trade has led the franchise to a title. Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, and LeBron James all spearheaded a Lakers championship after playing with at least one other franchise. Luka will have to do the same if he expects to be uttered in the same breath as the franchise’s other icons.

Joe Johnson insisted that Doncic is capable of leading the Lakers to the promised land if he can stay healthy. With all the modern technology at athletes’ disposal today, though, Sharpe doesn’t think Luka’s health is a valid excuse. “Well, what cause you to get injured? When you out of shape,” Sharpe said. “And when you out of shape, guess what happens? You pull things.”

Sharpe acknowledged that players can still get hurt while in great physical condition, but questioned “why does [Luka] look every year like he’s dragging a piano behind his back? … His body wears down on him … He got Kinesio tape all on his back, all of his shoulders, everything.” The Hall of Fame tight end doesn’t understand how Luka’s body has broken down this quickly.

Johnson blamed Doncic’s previous fitness issues on the long-term grind of maintaining professional fitness. He shared the importance of taking care of your body not just during the offseason, but during the regular season, as well. It can become difficult in the dog days of the season, especially when one is completely relying on themselves.

But Sharpe claimed that this is no longer an excuse considering how rich professional athletes are today. “When you’re dealing with that kind of money, everybody got personal chefs, everybody got personal trainers, everybody got physios, and Luka’s a guy, his trainer can travel with the team,” the Denver Broncos legend responded.

As one of the most recognizable and beloved superstars in the association, Luka Doncic undoubtedly has access to special privileges. There’s little reason for him to be out of shape with all the tools at his disposal. He’s proven that to be the case with his swift offseason transformation.

Viewed as out-of-shape for the majority of the season, Luka was spotted at a Real Madrid in May, looking much slimmer than usual. Many have questioned how the Slovenian sensation was able to shed his extra pounds so fast. But the more pressing question for NBA teams is: If they couldn’t stop Doncic with his extra weight, how can they expect to contain him without it?