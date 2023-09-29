“I Sleep With My Superman Nightlight!”: Jimmy Butler ‘Debunked’ Myth About Sleeping Habit 12 Months After Winning Most Improved Player

Jan 18, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) and forward Jimmy Butler (22) share a laugh on the bench against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Back in 2016, Jimmy Butler made an interview appearance on ‘Do You Actually?’. Exactly 12 months after he won the 2015 Most Improved Player, Butler was asked whether or not he slept with the prestigious trophy. Scoffing at the question, the then-Chicago Bulls gave a few hilarious details about his sleeping habits.

Jimmy Butler had a memorable 2014-2015 season. Receiving his first All-Star nod, Butler recorded 20 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. Improving his numbers for all major stats, ‘Jimmy G Buckets’ secured 92 of 129 first-place votes to be the recipient of the Most Improved Player. With the virtue of him having a breakout season, the Bulls rewarded the 6ft 7” forward with a massive five-year, $95 million extension.

Jimmy Butler revealed the truth behind his sleeping habits

A year after winning the MIP honor, Jimmy Butler made an appearance on Do You Actually? During the course of the interview, the two-way star answered a bunch of questions asked by fans. One of the many interesting queries directed towards Jimmy was regarding his sleeping habits.

As peculiar as it sounds, a fan wanted to know whether or not Jimmy slept with the MIP trophy next to him. Laughing at the strange question, the star disclosed that he slept with his Superman nightlight instead. As for the award, it was just kept on a shelf at home.

Question: “Do you actually sleep with your Most Improved (Player) trophy?” Jimmy: “Who put that (question) on there? No! No, I sleep with my Superman nightlight… I’m a fan of Superman. I do do that. It (trophy) is at home on the shelf.”

The Marquette alum went on to lodge even better numbers in the very next campaign. It was his 2016-2017 season that has been, statistically, the best year across Butler’s 12-year career so far. Averaging 37 minutes per game, Jimmy went on to record 23.9 points 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

Butler also answered questions regarding his car’s rear-view mirrors

During this same interview, another fan wanted to know if Jimmy’s cars had rear-view mirrors or not. Despite the concept of having no rear-view mirrors seemed interesting to Butler, he answered honestly:

“No, I do not. There is rear-view mirrors in all my cars. In my Prius too.”

“That would be really cool [on not wanting to look at the back]. But I don’t want any tickets.”

Jimmy would certainly not want to begin the 2023-2024 campaign by looking back in the past either. Still, the Miami Heat did make the NBA Finals last season, something that is more than enough to build on.