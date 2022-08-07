Basketball

Multi-Billionaire Kanye West drew comparisons to LeBron James while taking shots at Michael Jordan

Multi-Billionaire Kanye West drew comparisons to LeBron James while taking shots at Michael Jordan
Raahib Singh

Basketball is more than just a sport for me, it's a lifestyle. Using my platform, I aspire to share my love of the game with others.

Previous Article
Patrick Mahomes and Kevin Durant finance $3.6 billion venture 'Whoop' started by Harvard graduate Will Ahmed
Next Article
"I'm trying to help Daniel Ricciardo as much as I can"– Lando Norris claims he isn't playing mind games with $50 Million worth F1 star
NBA Latest Post
Multi-Billionaire Kanye West drew comparisons to LeBron James while taking shots at Michael Jordan
Multi-Billionaire Kanye West drew comparisons to LeBron James while taking shots at Michael Jordan

NBA superstar LeBron James was mentioned in a Kanye West song while the rapper took…