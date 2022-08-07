Multi-Billionaire Kanye West drew comparisons to LeBron James while taking shots at Michael Jordan

NBA superstar LeBron James was mentioned in a Kanye West song while the rapper took shots at Michael Jordan and his Jordans

Every player in the NBA is a local celebrity, and the star players become global sensations. The case is no different for LeBron James. Drafted in 2003, LeBron had a lot of hype around him even before graduating high school. People often dubbed him the next Michael Jordan.

James has shown continued brilliance throughout his career and is a 4x NBA Champion, with 4 NBA MVPs to his name. LBJ has come a long way from being dubbed the next MJ to being constantly compared to MJ as a GOAT candidate.

In the summer of 2012, LeBron James won his first NBA championship. This silenced a lot of hate coming his way since coming to Miami. Kanye West took this as an opportunity and gave the King a shout-out in one of his songs.

Kanye West compared himself to LeBron James, put Yeezys over Jordans

After LeBron and the Heat took down Kevin Durant and the Thunder in five games, Kanye West took this as an opportunity to name drop the King. In a project featuring Pusha-T and Ghostface Killa, Ye compared his redemption arc and called it the same as LeBron’s arc after moving from Cleveland to Miami and winning a ring.

Hold up, I ain’t trying to stunt, man But these Yeezys jumped over the Jumpman Went from most hated to the champion god flow I guess that’s a feeling only me and Lebron know

Moreover, West not only compared himself to LeBron, but also called his Yeezys to be better than Michael Jordan’s Jordans.

While it made for a sick line, this one name drop cost the rapper his friendship with NBA’s GOAT. To this date, things are strained between West and Jordan.

Hope this one name drop was worth the ruin it caused.