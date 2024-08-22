“Evolution Has Not Caught Up With Wilt Chamberlain”: Isiah Thomas Raves About Warriors Legend

Did you know that Wilt Chamberlain is the reason Shaquille O’Neal can’t claim the title of the most dominant player ever all to himself? Even today, some of Chamberlain’s feats and records are so astounding that fans often speculate the numbers might be exaggerated. On what would have been the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s 88th birthday, Isiah Thomas reminded everyone that there has never been an athlete quite like Wilt.

Thomas shared a post on X to shower Wilt the Stilt with lofty compliments. Sharing a @Ballislife tweet, the leader of the “Bad Boys” Pistons claimed that athletes of any generation after Wilt’s were unable to catch up with the latter’s physical prowess.

“Let it be known that evolution has not caught up with Wilt Chamberlain as a superior athlete,” Thomas wrote.

Let it be known that evolution has not caught up with Wilt Chamberlain as a superior athlete @Ballislife https://t.co/Nq5XzVyh1e — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) August 21, 2024

As seen in the post, certain numbers – averaging 50 points and 26 rebounds per game – that he recorded almost seem like a typing error. Even his achievements off the hardwood put other professional athletes to shame.

A multi-disciplinary superstar, Chamberlain was in the Hall of Fame for volleyball and basketball thanks to an ungodly 45-inch vertical. Additionally, he could run a 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds and bench press 500 lbs despite weighing only 280 lbs.

From what the numbers and stats state, Wilt might be true when claiming that he could’ve played and thrived in any other era apart from his as well.

Chamberlain claimed he would’ve averaged 70 points in Michael Jordan’s era

Wilt Chamberlain has always been confident in his physicality and skills. Hence, more than two decades after his retirement, the Big Dipper was confident that his game would be successful in any era.

While Michael Jordan was averaging around 30 points per game in the 1990s, Chamberlain didn’t hesitate when boldly claiming that he would record up to 70 points per game in the same generation.

“With the new rules, which are all slanted to help the offense, now when I get the ball, instead of having two or three people and [Bill Russell] all on me at the same time, I’m by myself with one guy. I would love it. I would love it. Fifty points, 60 points, maybe 70 points a game.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Players Choice (@playerschoiceshow)

There were rules brought in to prevent Wilt from scoring back in his playing days. Despite these rules, Chamberlain would average well over 37 points per game. With these same rules being eliminated in the years after, it does seem as though there is merit in the multiple-time MVP’s claims.