Weeks After Lambasting LeBron James For Training Shirtless, Isiah Thomas Highlights DeMar DeRozan’s Praise Towards Him

It’s been hard to get a read on Isiah Thomas and how much he likes LeBron James recently. One week, he’s scolding him for warming up before a game shirtless. The next week, he’s consigning another All-Star’s praise for him, calling him the greatest he’s ever seen. It ultimately has us wondering, what gives?

On the latest episode of the Run Your Race podcast, DeMar DeRozan raved about LeBron. Not just for his ability, but for how long he’s been playing at an elite level. It really stood out coming from the long-time NBA vet.

“Most of these motherf**kers wouldn’t stand a chance against 2016 Bron,” DeRozan said bluntly. “The man been doing this 22 years, man. Something we’ve never seen in no sport, to be able to dominate as long as he has. The standard he’s been held to as a 40-year-old man… To still do that at that level, I’m pretty sure 99% of people in the league will not be doing none of that.”

It was a heap of praise coming from the NBA veteran. He clearly holds a great respect for LeBron and the King’s ability to play for as long as he has.

But what was more interesting to come out of the podcast clip was the fact that Isiah Thomas reposted it on his Instagram story.

Isiah Thomas on IG pic.twitter.com/ihYteaqoKr — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) June 1, 2025

This came just a couple of weeks after Thomas reprimanded LeBron for his unprofessionalism before a game against the Houston Rockets. The reason? He was shirtless during his shootaround.

“I just totally, 100% object to this,” Thomas said upon seeing LeBron on the Pistons’ halftime show. “If I was a GM or a coach, I would never let one of my players walk out on the floor looking like this. I mean, we are a professional NBA league. We ain’t Summer League. We ain’t at the YMCA.”

It was a bit of an overreaction coming from Thomas at the time. And it’s why we were surprised to see the NBA legend repost a clip that praised LeBron so much. Because very recently, he had no issues demeaning him on TV.

Isiah Thomas seemingly loves LeBron James

Not so long ago, Thomas even praised LeBron for his talent and accolades. He told writers at Sports Illustrated that he’s the greatest player he’s ever seen.

“Now, everyone has their favorites, but if the numbers don’t lie, the numbers don’t lie. And he definitely passes the eye test. So to me, he’s the best that I’ve ever seen from a team standpoint and also as a basketball player,” Thomas said back in November of 2024.

So, at the end of the day, it seems like Thomas holds a great deal of respect for LeBron. He just didn’t agree with the one time he decided to warm up shirtless before that game against the Rockets. Thomas made an example out of LeBron, but it could’ve happened to any player whom he saw doing it.

Ultimately, Thomas comes from an era that upheld a standard when it came to professionalism on and off the NBA court. Players would arrive at games wearing suits, coaches would coach games wearing suits, and players would answer media questions wearing suits. It was a buttoned-up era, and he’s not used to the new wave of NBA player attire.

Thomas respects LeBron a ton, seemingly, and he’s never afraid to show it. But he’s also never afraid to criticize him when the time calls.