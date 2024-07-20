Ex-NBA Player Slams Wizards No. 2 Pick Alex Sarr’s Underwhelming Performance in the Summer League

Bronny James has been put on blast quite frequently in the past week or so due to his subpar Summer League performance. Fortunately for him, the conversation is now shifting towards Alex Sarr and his string of failures in the offseason competition so far. What makes matters worse for Sarr is that he was the number two overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Washington Wizards didn’t pick him late in the second round like the Lakers did with Bronny.

Therefore, during an episode of Gil’s Arena, former NBA star Kenyon Martin called out the 19-year-old, making it clear that he can’t be excused for his underwhelming performances in a relatively easy competition like the SL.

The podcast panel seemed stunned at how Sarr has been squandering every opportunity he has gotten for the Wizards so far. Martin declared that it’s difficult for him to wrap his head around the Wizards rookie’s failures because for a 7-foot-tall man, it should be easy to get at least one bucket.

Sarr finished his last game against the Kings with zero points while going 0-for-15 from the field and missing all the seven three-point shot attempts he made.

The former NBA star said during the podcast, “They’re [Wizards] featuring him though. They’re not featuring other guys, like no, they’re running plays for this kid. They’re getting him acclimated, getting ready to play big minutes. No, that’s unacceptable. In the Summer League!”

Martin added that Sarr was the number two pick in the draft for a reason and so far, all he has done is disappoint the fans and the franchise. More importantly, the 46-year-old is looking at it as a burden for the Wizards if Sarr doesn’t get into rhythm before the season starts.

Since the beginning, experts weren’t rating this year’s draft class very highly. There were reports suggesting that this will be one of the weakest batches of NBA players entering the league in recent memory.

So, the string of failures from some of the most sought-after names is understandable. However, the organizations that have put big money and hopes on them won’t be able to digest the numbers that the youngsters are putting up in the Summer League.

Alex Sarr is now the center of attention due to his failures

Sarr is now the center of media attention because of his poor numbers. He started off with a 12-point performance where he shot 4-of-12 from the field and 2-of-5 from the three-point line. After that, his numbers have gone downhill.

In the game against the Rockets, Sarr registered eight points and shot 4-of-14 from the field and 0-of-5 from the three-point line. In the next game against the Blazers, he ended up with zero points and shot 0-of-15. In comparison, Bronny is averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 29%.