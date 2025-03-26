‘Giving Stephen A Smith’s Biggest Opp At The Network The Interview’: LeBron James’ ‘Mind Games’ Have Fans In Splits

The LeBron James–Stephen A. Smith saga is far from over. It all started when LBJ confronted Stephen A. for his criticism of Bronny and his parenting. SAS has been vocal about his thoughts regarding Bronny being in the league. The media veteran believed at the time that the 20-year-old is a misfit in the league right now and needs to spend a full season in the G League.

He has also been critical of the fact that LBJ is pushing his son into the big leagues. After several comments made by SAS on these topics, LeBron saw an opportunity during the Knicks game and confronted him.

The Lakers superstar told him to stop criticizing his son. The exact opposite happened as Stephen A. went on an extended press run, giving interviews and appearing on podcasts to talk about the incident. Now, it seems like their feud has reached a new stage. The 40-year-old is seemingly playing mind games with SAS.

Recently, Pat McAfee, who is Stephen A.’s biggest competitor at ESPN, announced that he has secured an interview with LeBron. McAfee announced on X that the interview will air tomorrow at 12:05 Eastern. This is being seen as a chess move from LBJ. One fan wrote, “Bron punking Stephen A to his face then giving his biggest opp at the network the interview every media member wants is top tier trolling.”

LeBron is notorious for not giving interviews or frequently appearing on podcasts, which is understandable for a superstar of his stature. Unless it’s to promote his own brands such as The Shop or Mind the Game, it’s difficult to get LeBron in front of a camera.

James has never been placed in the maniacal ‘Kobe-MJ’ echelon of competitors. Though, it should not be dismissed just how competitive he can get if the right buttons are pushed. Clearly, going after his family are these buttons.

So, it shouldn’t come as a shock if this fan’s theory does turn out to be true. Giving McAfee perhaps the biggest interview of the NBA season mere weeks after the SAS incident is certainly impeccable timing on his part.

On the flipside, it could also be due to him having time off due to his groin injury. While he has returned to play, this session could’ve been recorded during his down-time.

Gilbert Arenas defended LeBron James against Stephen A. Smith

Any move LeBron makes is bound to make headlines. But the incident with Stephen A. was different. It sparked several debates where some deemed it problematic, while others thought LeBron had valid reasons to confront SAS. Gilbert Arenas identified with the latter unit. He saw things from the perspective of a father.

When SAS, on his press tour, made a stop at Gil’s Arena, he was berated by Arenas for the same. He said that LeBron was protecting his son, which is what any good father would do. “My son could’ve died. I’ve been in the league 21 years. I missed 19 to 20 years of his life,” he explained things from LeBron’s perspective.

So, when LeBron saw an opportunity to bring his son into the organization he works for, he took it. It allowed him to be around his son more. More importantly, it’s unfair to say that Bronny didn’t deserve a place in the NBA. He was the 55th pick in the second round. He didn’t take anyone’s place to be in the league. Recently, he dropped a career-high 39 points in a G League game, showing that he has the potential.