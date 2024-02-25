[EXCLUSIVE] Roland Lazenby Reveals Why David Stern and Suns’ Previous Owner Strategically Made Scoring Easier in the NBA

Since the 2010s, the NBA has received criticism for eliminating a much more physical brand of basketball and enabling high-scoring games. While there have been high-scoring periods in previous eras, the absence of rugged physical play has been palpable for the last decade or so. In an exclusive interview with ‘The SportsRush’s Adit Pujari, prominent author Roland Lazenby opined that the former NBA commissioner David Stern and former Suns owner Jerry Colangelo played a huge role in opening up the floodgates of scoring in the league.

Roland Lazenby is one of the most distinguished authors in basketball history. He has followed the journeys of both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. His 2014 work Michael Jordan: The Life is one of the most decorated works of sports non-fiction. Because of his proximity with Jordan and Bryant, he saw the magic of the Triangle Offense weaved by head coach Phil Jackson and his Assistant Coach and the innovator of the Triangle Offense, Tex Winter.

During the interview, Lazenby opined that because of Jackson’s success with Triangle offense that brought 11 championships, in the early 2000s, the Suns owner Jerry Colangelo decided to devise a scheme to change the playing style. When league commissioner David Stern turned to him to end the domination of Triangle Offense and change the playing style, Colangelo came up with a plan. He made the NBA game more offense-oriented.

As per Lazenby, Stern wanted to sell more tickets and thought that bringing in quicker offense would help increase the revenue. In that purview, the league’s administration encouraged quick offense and shed away the old-school post-play. This was embodied perfectly by the Colangelo-run Suns which adopted the “under seven seconds” offense under the tutelage of Mike D’Antoni. To run such an offense, there was a shift from a two-guard presence like Jordan or Kobe to a Floor General like Steve Nash.

Therefore, Stern and Colangelo played a huge role in changing the way the game was being played. Perhaps, the league commissioner wanted to end the status quo established by widely despised Phil Jackson and promote the game as being more offense-oriented.

Colangelo pounced upon the opportunity to vanquish someone who had achieved immense success through a scheme that also promoted more defensive awareness, as per Lazenby, ‘‘He[David Stern] allowed Jerry Colangelo to begin the remaking the game in 2001. In course of that time, came the popularity of the pace and space of the Phoenix Suns, explained by Jack McCallum in his book ‘’07 Seconds or Less”.

The legendary author also added that despised Jackson’s success, the league was visibly unhappy, “They wanted to get rid of the ability to run the Triangle because Phil Jackson, a man very much disliked was winning all these championships,” Roland Lazenby told SportsRush.

As per Lazenby, apart from these personal schemes, the role of technology also played a huge role. Instead of consuming the whole game, the viewers could peek at highlights and sound bites enabled by the explosion of the internet. He cited the momentous rule changes to indicate the league’s leaning for quick offense.

Ultimately, the league shifted from having a 10-second rule to bringing the ball past the half-court to eight seconds. In a major transformation recently, the league changed the shot-clock reset from 24 seconds to 14 seconds, making for much quicker offensive implementation.

To make the league more viewer-friendly, Stern and then his predecessor Adam Silver both made stringent rules around fouls. Defenders have to be more careful with the contact and minimal contact can result in a violation. Therefore, both personal animosity and the changing technology paved the way for unprecedented rule changes that eased defensive contact and promoted quick offense, opening up both space and pace.