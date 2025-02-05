“Left With $200 in His Pocket”: How a Prom Tuxedo Salesman Ended Up Becoming Phoenix Suns and Mercury’s Owner

Mar 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; USA managing director Jerry Colangelo in attendance of the Phoenix Suns game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Suns defeated the Thunder 118-111. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Imagesfor

Jerry Colangelo is one of the most impactful figures in NBA history, but the 85-year-old notably came from humble beginnings. Before breaking into sports, Colangelo was a tuxedo salesman in Chicago throughout the early 1960s. While this was a way for him to make ends meet, it was also an opportunity to build relationships and valuable skills.

Advertisement

Following a solid collegiate career as a guard for the University of Illinois, Colangelo was finally able to break into the NBA landscape by landing a job as a marketing director, scout, and assistant to the president of the Chicago Bulls in 1966. After working for his hometown franchise, Colangelo’s big break finally surfaced—a general manager position with the Phoenix Suns.

Former Sun Charles Barkley said of Colangelo in his biography,

“Taking a chance on a new expansion team in Phoenix, he left with $200 in his pocket to be the youngest general manager in professional sports in 1968.”

This gamble ended up paying off for the young Colangelo, who only continued to rise through the league’s ranks.

Colangelo’s time as GM of the Suns was full of difficulties. Several drug scandals and the sudden death of a player followed by three consecutive lottery appearances prompted Colangelo to assemble a group of investors to purchase the franchise in 1987. As owner and executive, he was able to construct a contender through trades for future Hall of Famers Kevin Johnson and Charles Barkley. Phoenix nearly doubled their win total in 1988-89, kickstarting what would become a 13-year postseason streak.

Already a four-time Executive of the Year with the Suns, Colangelo continued to capitalize on Phoenix’s sports market. He helped bring women’s basketball to the spotlight as the owner of the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury were able to reach the WNBA Finals in just the league’s second season in 1997-98, but it wasn’t until the team selected Diana Taurasi in 2004 that the franchise became a dynasty.

Jerry Colangelo eventually stepped away from both franchises

After nearly 40 years working in the NBA, Colangelo made his exit from sports in April 2004. He sold the Suns, Mercury, and his indoor-football team, the Arizona Rattlers, to an investment group led by former Suns owner, Robert Sarver. The deal netted Colangelo and his investors $401 million, setting up the veteran executive to retire in luxury.

Colangelo did eventually return to the NBA following a decade-long hiatus when he became the new chairman of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers in December 2015. His stay in Philadelphia turned out to be short-lived, though, as Colangelo passed the role on to his son, Bryan, who became the general manager and president of basketball operations for the 76ers following Sam Hinkie’s resignation.

Colangelo hasn’t attempted another return to sports, and at this stage of his life, he likely doesn’t plan to. However, he’ll always be remembered as a trail blazer in sports management and the youngest GM in NBA history.